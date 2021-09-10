New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 10 Interviews for This Week’s TV Broadcast, Sunday, September 12, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, September 12, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 228th TV show lineup, features 10 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency Sologenic's (CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO) interview with Bob Ras, CEO

2). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Black Bird Biotech, Inc.’s (OTCPINK:BBBT) interview with Mr. Fabian Deneault, President.

4) American Premium Water Corporation, Inc.’s (OTC:HIPH) Interview with Ryan Fishoff, CEO and David Howie, COO.

5). Cryptocurrency Pink Panda Holdings, Inc’s. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA ) interview with Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO.

6) Cryptocurrency StackOS’ (CRYPTO: STACK) ($STACK) interview with Mr. Vishnu Korde, CEO

7). FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.’s (OTCQB:FDMSF) (CSE:FDM) (FSE:TQ43) interview with David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

8). Cryptocurrency Sportemon Go’s (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO) interview with Ricky Jackson, CEO.

9) Cryptocurrency, Akash Network’s (CRYPTO:AKT) ($AKT) interview with Mr. Greg Osuri CEO.

10). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd) ) “SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview with internet privacy expert with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

Sologenic ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) returns to New to The Street on this week’s show, talking with host Jane King about the latest progress at the Company. Mr. Ras gives a comprehensive update on Sologenic’s sophisticated ecosystem utilizing the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from traditional financial markets or privately owned. He explains that end-users can tokenize traditional assets which trade on recognizable stock exchanges in over 40,000 publicly traded stock listings. With enormous compliance and anti-money launder (AML) rules, Mr. Ras gives the TV audience an update on the approvals for use in key countries. Using XRPL, the most scalable blockchain, Mr. Ras explains how these technologies and tools are required for the Sologenic ecosystem. Anyone can try Sologenic’s easy to use applications, and he invites everyone the opportunity to test run the tokenization process with no financial outlays.

Once again on this week’s New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). He gives host Jan King and viewers a update about the most recent security breach issues and fines levied against “WhatsApp”, a Facebook subsidiary. Using a cell phone number as a primary source for access to most internationally used internet platforms, Mr. Ghiai explains that hecks and breach mostly occur from the sale of data and manipulation from a cell phone number. SekurSuite® and Sekur® platforms uses no phone numbers which gives customer a security feature not found on the most widely used internet platforms. Further, He provide the TV audience with GlobeX Data’s most recently launched New Your City ad campaign, and the immediate success of the weekly Sekur informational segment airing on New to The Street / Newsmax during key viewing times. Always, Mr. Ghiai explains how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates it internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street TV welcomes back to the show, Mr. Fabian G. Deneault, President at Black Bird Biontech, Inc. Mr. Deneault provides in-depth updated discussion with host Jane King about their Company’s products, MiteXstream , an EPA-registered plant-based non-poisonous biopesticide, Grizzly Creek Naturals , a CBD-infused personal care products, and Black Bird American Hemp’s growing facility in Montana. The viewers will get a complete understanding of BBBT’s integrated business model and receive updates on the Company pending on Federal and US State EPA registrations for use. Mr. Deneault gives the viewers an update on the progress of up-listing the Company’s share on OTC MARKETS’ OTCQB trading platform.

American Premium Water Corporation, Inc. (OTC:HIPH) CEO, Ryan Fishoff and COO, David Howie, both talk with Jan King, host, New to The Street TV about their business, their brands, and their plans to grow the Company into a market leader in the CBD consumer products space. They both provide exciting news about the Company as a CBD sponsor at AVP Pro Beach Volleyball. The Association of Volleyball Professionals (“AVP”) is the premier U.S. pro beach volleyball tour, featuring the very best in elite pro beach players. Further, as being the first Company to be a sponsor with a major professional sports organization featuring its CBD products, the interview gives viewers the chance to understand the growth proposition at HIPH. The Company’s subsidiary CaliBear Life LLC’s, CBD product CaliBear, are available for order on calibearlife.com . The AVP tournament in Chicago got tremendous exposure for CaliBear with fans in attendance.

Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO, Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) appears with Jane King, host at New to The Street TV show. Mr. Carlton talks about the successful first 100-days of token launch. He provides details on the success of the Pink Panda token and its users DeFi access with ease. With over 5000 users to date and increasing downloads, Mr. Carlton discussed the community led focus with provides end-users transparencies and confidence on accessibility and use. Further, he explains the origin of the Company’s name being a hybrid of thought as it pertains to cancer awareness and wildlife preservations. As such, to date, a % of proceeds earned have been donated to cancer charities, and he explains that he like the building of brand awareness of the Pink Panda token in having charity focus. The future at Pink Panda is bright with its crypto conversion features, swap and DeFi capabilities.

StackOS’ (CRYPTO: STACK) ($STACK) , Vishnu Korde, CEO and Chief Architect, talks to the New to The Street viewers about “STACK”. He provides Jan King, host and the viewers with updated information about its successful August 16, 2021 international launch of StackOS’ open and decentralized cloud app. He explains that StackOS full-stack application, decentralized app (DApps) and blockchain comes with a multitude of functionalities that can help you or your business in anonymous and quick blockchain development. Further, Mr. Korde gives an update on its employment needs in all aspects of the Company’s operations.

New to The Street welcome back Mr. David Vinokurov, President and CEO at FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (OTCQB:FDMSF) (CSE:FDM) (FSE:TQ43) who give Jan King, Host and the viewers an update about corporate on-goings. He talks extensively about the newly formed relationship with Phantom Compliance which will focus and be responsible for the necessary compliance on laws and regulations in the numerous markets throughout the world FANDOM SPORTS operates or will operate in the future. Further, David gives an update user experience for both sports teams and fans that create NFT on-demand and then trade the NFT immediately with other sports enthusiast. The scalability and dependent prediction platform for competing wagering at FANDOM continues as sports fans, teams and memorabilia collectors continue to join the FANDOM Sports Media experience.

Mr. Ricky Jackson, CEO, at cryptocurrency Sportemon Go (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO ) is back on the New to The Street TV with Jane King, Host. Leveraging his 30+ years in business experience and relationships, he talks with Jane King, host, New to The Street about the sports business venues and the collectible authentic sports NFT memorabilia available only through “Limited Meet Periods” both during physical and virtual world real- time events. Mr. Jackson talks about the Company’s unique cryptocurrency, with a purpose to revolutionize both the interactive gaming, NFT collectible and broader sport experience industries. Mr. Jackson talks about Sportemon Go’s recent sponsorship on a major “Pay-per-View” network boxing event.

Joining New to The Street TV with host Jane King is Mr. Greg Osuri, CEO at Akash Network (CRYPTO:AKT) ($AKT). He discusses the reasons for this crypotocurrency’s growth. Mr. Osuri gives the televised viewers insight on reasons why 85% of the cloud base technology platform is not used. Further, he explains that Akash takes this unused capacity and makes it accessible and low-cost to high-tech developers. With programmers and platform developers from the smallest of youthful individuals to those high-tech professionals, Mr. Osuri explains that the Akash Networks provides an “Open Source” decentralized cloud base access, giving users efficacies and efficiencies. During the interview, Mr. Osuri gives examples of global entities in NFT/ gaming, collaboration groups and “WordPress” site developers, all of which enjoy the simplicity and scalability of Akash Network. He talks about AKT as a utility token, powering the Akash Network as the world’s first open-source cloud.

Again, this week, New to The Street airs a new “SPECIAL SEGMENT” about Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV host Ann Berry, Alain explains the encrypted platform that their Company’s subscribers utilize while on the internet. He further explains that Sekur does not collect or sell data and how Sekur® utilizes Swiss Privacy Laws. During the interview, Mr. Ghiai gives very specific examples on how data is sold by 3rd party platforms and gives viewers ideas on how to protect themselves regarding their privacy concerns while on the internet. Further, Mr. Ghiai gives viewers an update on his new weekly segment on New to The Street, airing on Newsmax. He explains that the show informs the public about internet privacy concerns, breaches, and identity theft. These weekly segments with its invite guests, who are experts in cybersecurity and internet operations, giving dialogs about current problems and solutions on keeping data safe, initial viewer response has been extraordinary.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to The Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

