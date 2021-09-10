Elmcroft of Roswell Receives a Fresh New Look

ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmcroft of Roswell, an assisted living and memory care community in Roswell, Georgia, recently underwent a significant renovation to modernize and provide a fresh new look for the residents and families it serves. Specific improvements include:



Reconfigured memory care activity area to maximize the potential of the space

New flooring and fresh paint to brighten areas inside the community

Decorative lighting, furniture, and artwork to create a feeling of calm and comfort



“We couldn’t be more excited about the investments made into our community,” said Naqui Rizvi, Executive Director at Elmcroft of Roswell. “It’s been a long time coming, and our fresh new look gives the community a more home-like, comfortable feeling that we can’t wait to show off to our current and future residents, their families, and our neighborhood. We are so grateful to our residents for making every day amazing at our community, and they are extremely deserving of this refresh.”

Families are welcomed to call the community at (770) 650-0555 to schedule their own personalized tours and learn how Elmcroft enables seniors and their families to live life better.

About Elmcroft by Eclipse Senior Living

Elmcroft by Eclipse Senior Living is a national brand of distinctive Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the United States. The brand includes over 100 communities. To learn more about Elmcroft, visit: www.elmcroft.com.

