Plano Balloon Festival 10K, 5K & 1K Races Challenge Runners to Soar September 19

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plano Balloon Festival 10K, 5K, and 1K races, now in its 11th year, have courses that challenge runners to soar each distance on September 19 at Oak Point Park/Red Tail Pavilion. While the Board previously announced the cancellation of the 2021 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival that was scheduled for September 17-19, the PBF Races will carry on from start to finish.

"The Plano Balloon Festival Races began more than 10 years ago with a few hundred runners and was proud to offer the first half marathon in Plano. It has grown into an award-winning adventure within the State of Texas thanks to the beautiful landscape of Oak Point Park, the quality of finisher medals and swag runners receive, and the experience of seeing hot air balloons before or after they cross the finish line. While the festival fun will be missed in 2021, we strive to provide the runners with a safe path to follow and a colorful memory of a goal set and achieved. We are grateful to the many sponsors who have remained steadfast in supporting the races. The races represent a small piece of the festival that didn't get canceled, and give us a strong sense of hope to carry forward into the 2022 planning," states Jo Via, Executive Director of Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.

The Plano Balloon Festival Races have staggered start times to allow runners to arrive prior to their event and exit the park upon crossing the finish line. Race participants receive free parking at Collin College and complimentary breakfast provided by Central Market. The race day schedule is as follows:

6:00 a.m. Gates Open for Runners Arrival

7:00 a.m. 10K Race Start

7:45 a.m. Central Market Catered Breakfast

8:00 a.m. Overall 10K Winners and Age Group Awards

9:00 a.m. 5K Race Start

10:00 a.m. Overall 5K Winners and Age Group Awards

10:30 a.m. 1K Race Start

12:00 p.m. Races End

Registration for the PBF Races is open until Saturday, September 18; however, there is no race day on-site registration available. Runners receive commemorative finisher medals, custom shirts, free parking and a delicious complimentary breakfast, along with capes for the children participating in the 1K. The 1K race is completely sold out, but the 10K, 5K, and Elevate Challenge races have openings for advance registration only.

The Plano Balloon Festival Races are officially sponsored by H-E-B, Central Market, Academy Sports & Outdoors, Topo Chico, Bike Mart, Cryo One, Fleet Feet of Plano, Kinetic Centre of Dallas, Outlaw FitCamp, Parker University, Signature Care ER Center, Stretch Zone, and Texas Health Breeze Urgent Care. The Plano Balloon Festival Races are scheduled for Sunday, September 19, 2021. Please visit www.pbfraces.org for race details and follow the official hashtag #PBFRaces or #ReallyIntoRunning on Facebook or Instagram.

About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.

The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cece Liekar

The League Lady, LLC

cece@theleaguelady.com

Direct: (214) 695-8192

Related Files

pbf-master.png

Related Images











Image 1: Plano Balloon Festival Races 10K, 5K, 1K and Elevate Challenge





Plano Balloon Festival Races 10K, 5K, 1K and Elevate Challenge #PBFRaces #ReallyIntoRunning #PlanoBalloon









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment