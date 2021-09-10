It’s Back! Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back Program Returns this College Football Season

1,000 Meals Will Be Donated for Every QB Sack

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program is returning to the gridiron this fall to help feed more food-insecure neighbors. Through the innovative effort to fight hunger, the retailer is partnering with 27 colleges and universities and will donate 1,000 (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution. The meals will be donated to the local Feeding America® member food bank near each school. Food Lion Feeds has donated 574,000 meals through the previous three seasons of the campaign.

“At Food Lion, we’re as passionate about ending hunger as our neighbors are about their favorite team,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “Neighbors may be on opposite sides of the field on Saturday, but ending hunger is a cause we can all support. We’re excited about giving college football fans one more reason to cheer this fall. We wish all the participating schools a successful season both on the field and on the Sack to Give Back scoreboard.”

The participating colleges and food bank which will benefit from each school’s efforts are as follows:

SchoolSchool Location Food Bank
Appalachian State UniversityBoone, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of NWNC
Bowie State UniversityBowie, MDMaryland Food Bank
Catawba UniversitySalisbury, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Clemson UniversityClemson, SCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
College of William and MaryWilliamsburg, VAVirginia Peninsula Foodbank
East Carolina UniversityGreenville, NCFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Elizabeth City State UniversityElizabeth City, NCFood Bank of the Albemarle
Elon UniversityElon, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Fayetteville State UniversityFayetteville, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
James Madison UniversityHarrisonburg, VABlue Ridge Area Food Bank
Johnson C. Smith UniversityCharlotte, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Liberty UniversityLynchburg, VABlue Ridge Area Food Bank
Lincoln UniversityOxford, PAFood Bank of Delaware
Livingston CollegeSalisbury, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
North Carolina State UniversityRaleigh, NCFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Old Dominion UniversityNorfolk, VAFoodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
Saint Augustine's UniversityRaleigh, NCFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Shaw UniversityRaleigh, NCInter-Faith Food Shuttle
University of DelawareNewark, DEFood Bank of Delaware
University of North CarolinaChapel Hill, NCInter-Faith Food Shuttle
University of RichmondRichmond, VAFeedMore
Virginia State UniversityEttrick, VAFeedMore
Virginia Tech UniversityBlacksburg, VAFeeding Southwest Virginia
Virginia Union UniversityRichmond, VAFeedMore
Wake Forest UniversityWinston-Salem, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Winston Salem State UniversityWinston-Salem, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State UniversityGreensboro, NCSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

