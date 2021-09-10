Shane Jordan Releases New Book to Promote Mask-Wearing

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The glitter and glam of the entertainment industry offers its fair share of excitement and rewards. However, for author Shane Jordan, this lifestyle was not enough. Jordan has worked for Rick Hendrix Entertainment as a promoter to an impressive host of megastars, including Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, U2, Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, Fantasia, and more. Nevertheless, Jordan's & Hendrix latest project is more about the health and safety of the country that they love than it is about entertainment.

"When I saw our world change so quickly at the dawn of the pandemic, it put into perspective my priorities and the attitudes of Americans in general," Jordan said. "I saw a resistance to common sense when people began to fuss about wearing masks and started to revolt. I have very little patience for selfish people. Especially those who do not want to be respectful enough to their fellow humans to do what should be considered common courtesy," he continued.

Out of this frustration, the idea for the "Wear the D*** Mask" book was born. The book, co-authored with Rick Hendrix, features Jordan's dog, Izzy the Frenchie. She has gained her faithful following with over a million followers on Instagram and over 600,000 on TikTok and featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair, Brides, Paper, Daily Mail, People Magazine, and more. The book is filled with photos of the canine fashionista wearing a mask while performing her daily tasks and looking fabulous. The book is an adorable and lighted-hearted way to encourage people to wear their masks and keep each other safe. Furthermore, the book has been well received. Not only has it become a "National Bestseller," but it also landed #2 on Nielsen BookScan, and Jordan & Hendrix won a Webby Award for the book in 2021.

Creating a time-sensitive book in a short amount of time is challenging, but doing it during a pandemic poses even more tremendous obstacles. "Writing the book was the fun part of the process," Jordan laughs. "Finding places to take the photos for the book was a bigger challenge. It took some creativity to find locations for the aesthetically appropriate photoshoots and structured to allow them and their crew to remain safe and socially distanced."

The results were definitely worth the effort. The well-thought-out photos of loveable Izzy proved to be the perfect way to deliver an important message. "On the surface, the book is filled with an adorable dog wearing red-carpet-worthy fashions, but the message is so much deeper," Jordan explained. "The book delivered the message that wearing a mask in these perilous times is of the utmost importance, but it delivered it in a way that was fun and not intimidating."

"Wear the D*** Mask" has been featured on shows such as "The View" and "The Doctors," TMZ has even caught up with Izzy and her dad on the streets of Washington, D.C.

Jordan has seen many successes in his life. In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Jordan was also on the National Finance Committee for Hillary Clinton. Now he adds best-selling author to his list of accomplishments. Nevertheless, Jordan remains humble and defines success differently than many others might. "Success means finding whatever makes you happy inside," Jordan said. "Success happens when you figure out what brings you joy and makes you want to be a better person for yourself and others around you," he continued.

Jordan offers some advice for those who would like to succeed in their own life and profession. "Work hard and be persistent!" He smiled. "In practical terms, make a list of what success looks like for you. Decide what you want your life to look like in five or 10 years, and then set small, attainable goals that will get you to where you want to be. Moreover, when someone gives you a 'no,' do not stop! Know your worth and keep striving to get what you want."

