Covington Latin School Joins in the Celebration of Thomas More University’s Centennial

Covington, Kentucky, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covington Latin School (CLS) is a co-educational Catholic college-preparatory high school, specializing in advanced and accelerated instruction in Covington, Kentucky. Covington Latin School is considered a sister school to Thomas More University with shared diocesan leadership. On Sunday, September 12th, 2021 the Covington Latin School will open their hall to host a Founders Day reception in honor of the University’s 100th anniversary upon the conclusion of 10:00 AM mass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, celebrated by Bishop Foys.

The mass will include acknowledgement by Bishop Foys of the Thomas More University Centennial Celebration and honor the administration, board, leaders, staff and students of the University. Bishop Foys will furthermore recognize September 12th, 2021 as Founders Day of Thomas More University.

“We are grateful to Covington Latin Headmaster, Dr. John Kennedy, and the Latin School staff for their generous hospitality and willingness to help host our Founders Day reception,” said Dr. Joseph Chillo, Thomas More University President, “Covington Latin’s connection with Thomas More University goes as far back as the early 1920’s when Villa Madonna College began admitting men. It is truly fitting that we would celebrate our centennial anniversary alongside them.”

Immediately following the conclusion of mass, all parties are invited to a reception in honor of Founders Day and in celebration of Thomas More University’s Centennial at the Covington Latin School. There Thomas More University President Chillo will welcome guests and share brief remarks on the importance of this anniversary, the University’s Covington roots and the connections with Covington Latin School. Dr. Judith A. Marlowe ’69 Thomas More University graduate and Chair of the University’s Board of Trustees will lead those gathered in a toast to the first 100 years for Thomas More University and the second century to come.

“On behalf of the staff, faculty and students of Covington Latin School, we are honored to host this reception in celebration of Thomas More University’s Centennial,” said Amy Darpel, Director of Advancement at Covington Latin Schools and ’94 graduate of Thomas More University, “The ties between our two institutions stem from both of our very beginnings, they are everlasting and incredibly important to the advancement of our entire community.”

Covington Latin School is a co-educational, Roman Catholic, accelerated, college preparatory middle and high school that offers a classical education for gifted students. Our unique educational programs allow gifted students to move at a pace and complexity that suits their academic and social emotional needs. The aim is to form Christian leaders by challenging them to attain their academic, intellectual, social, and moral potential. Since its inception in 1923, the Latin School has operated under the auspices of the Roman Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Covington, Kentucky. The school is accredited by both the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (S.A.C.S.) and Cognia Global Educational Accreditation Commission, and is certified by the US Department of Education as a Blue Ribbon School. Covington Latin School ranked as the #1 private school in Northern Kentucky by Cincinnati Magazine, and was named as a Top 3 school in the state of Kentucky.

