Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ECHO, IKNX, MSON, and VICI

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ECHO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ECHO to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 in cash per share of ECHO owned.

IKONICS Corporation (NasdaqCM: IKNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IKNX to TeraWulf, Inc. for $5.00 in cash per share of IKNX owned.

Misonix, Inc. (NasdaqGM: MSON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MSON to Bioventus, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSON shareholders will receive 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or $28.00 in cash, for each share of MSON owned.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VICI with MGM Growth Properties LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MGM shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of VICI stock for each share of MGM they own.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

