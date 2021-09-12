REPEAT - A4BET® Announces 2021 Billion Dollar Global Domain & Trademark Auction

“Grandson of 1861 Black Tennessee slave seeks to break all-time record for domain & trademark sale"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A4BET® is announcing a time sensitive auction to acquire this name.



The sale of A4BET® includes:

1.) United States Patent & Trademark Office transfer ( 6th year renewal period )

2.) A4BET.com domain

3.) A4BET® animated character

4.) A4BET® social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter & YouTube

A4BET® is a 21st century neologism for the word alphabet that is short, powerful and easy to remember. A4BET® is a United States Patent & Trademark Office registered “pseudo mark" for the word alphabet.

The esoteric centurion shuns traditional measures when valuing a name. A4BET® is unlike any name for the word alphabet in United States Patent & Trademark Department history. A history that spans more than 200 years.

In an exclusive interview, A4BET® founder & neologist C.C. Alexander ll says,

“A4BET® is the perfect turn-key solution for bitcoin, casinos, conglomerates, entrepreneurs, established companies and start-ups to create value and increase their bottomline. A4BET® is a unique simple way to take advantage of listing the many services companies offer in one convenient place. A4BET® is not only a turn-key solution, but comes with a character. The A4BET® character represents massive exponential perpetual ancillary possibilities. The A4BET® domain & trademark cannot be duplicated. A4BET® is one of the most flexible names in the world. It is simply one-of-a-kind.”

A4BET® founder & neologist C.C. Alexander ll also states,

“Black ideas matter. Why is there not one Black-owned idea the world knows on a first name basis in 2021? A4BET® is the perfect platform for change. Blacks are more than consumers. Blacks also have great ideas. A4BET® can mean all for better equality today. This is one example of what A4BET® represents. Product is worth more than talent. A4BET® is both. Any entity monetizing A4BET® regardless of country, industry, language or platform will immediately increase their bottomline.”

The word alphabet is defined as a collection of letters that represent the English language. An “alpha bet” means investment above benchmark.

A4BET® founder & neologist C.C. Alexander ll concludes,

”A4BET® provides a perpetual platform to always keep things simple, memorable and worth people’s time. No one was ever bored into buying anything. People never pay real attention to marketing; but they’ll always pay attention to interesting. A4BET® is interesting.”

A4BET® certainly looks interesting. The A4BET® online global auction ends September 30, 2021.

*All bids must be submitted by 12 p.m. eastern standard time September 30, 2021*

Global Online Silent Auction: ( minimum USD )

*$1,000,000,000.oo

* ( C.C.G.I.P.- collaboration, compensation, geometric, indemnity, perpetual )

A4BET® BID SUBMISSION:

cca@a4bet.com

A4BET® PRESS & MEDIA INQUIRIES:

cca@a4bet.com

ABOUT A4BET®:

A4BET® is a United States Patent & Trademark Office trademark that provides a website featuring technology that enable users to access information that is available on the internet. A4BET® is the “pseudo mark" for the word alphabet...the most important word in the dictionary.