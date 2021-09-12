Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, teamed up with global superstar Justin Bieber to celebrate his latest single “Ghost” and a new era for music in Dolby Atmos, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. In this long-form commercial, the world will see the versatility of Justin’s musical talent while exploring “Ghost.” Fans looking to connect with Justin on a deeper, more emotional level, can enjoy “Ghost” and JUSTICE today in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.



“I believe Dolby Atmos takes music to the next level. It’s game-changing and hits you differently,” said Justin Bieber. “It’s the best I’ve heard my music. That’s a fact.”

“Today we are celebrating a new era for music and the story behind 'Ghost,'” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Through this exclusive piece, Justin sheds a new light on the inspiration behind his latest single while putting his artistry on full display. When experienced in Dolby Atmos, fans will hear the song like never before.”

The piece was created to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos. As a driving force in sound innovation, Dolby Atmos pushes the boundaries of creativity so that music can be expressed and felt at its fullest. With Dolby Atmos, Dolby aims to create the strongest bond possible between artists, their stories, and the world. The video was directed by GRAMMY®-nominated American music video director, commercial director, and filmmaker, Colin Tilley. Colin is one of the most sought-after talents known for his work writing and directing videos for some of the world’s most prolific names in music, including music videos for Justin’s JUSTICE album.

“Ghost” is the latest single from Justin’s multi-platinum sixth studio album JUSTICE, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. All 22 songs from the album are available to enjoy in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, including chart-topping global smashes “Peaches” feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar, “Holy” feat. Chance The Rapper, “Lonely” feat. Benny Blanco, “Anyone,” and “Hold On.” Fans can also enjoy other Justin favorites in Dolby Atmos including his recent collaboration with Kid Laroi – “Stay,” one of the top songs on the US charts today.

To learn more, visit: https://www.dolby.com/experience/justin-bieber/

About Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing you in the song, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. It gives artists more space and the freedom to fully realize their vision and unlock new levels of emotion in their music for their listeners. Whether it’s hearing the layers of instruments move all around you, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or feeling melodies wash over you – nothing puts you inside the music like Dolby Atmos.

About Justin Bieber

Global superstar Justin Bieber reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time in eight months with his smash collaboration with The Kid Laroi, “Stay.” Justin’s eighth career #1 single, “Stay” has made history as Bieber becomes the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 hits on the chart. His certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches” debuted at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 and hit #1 on both the Top 40 and Rhythmic Airplay charts. “Peaches” – with over 1.5 billion streams worldwide - is the latest single from Justin’s global #1 album JUSTICE, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. JUSTICE opened at #1 streaming in 117 countries worldwide and has accumulated over 6 billion streams to date. With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners. Tickets for Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour 2022 are on sale now via justinbiebermusic.com and ticketmaster.com.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby.io .

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

