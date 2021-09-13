Share buy-back programme – week 36

| Source: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkøbing, DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date        13.09.2021

Share buy-back programme week 36

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

27,650

742.25

20,523,173
06 September 2021700759.59531,713
07 September 2021900750.70675,630
08 September 2021900750.19675,171
09 September 20211,200749.44899,328
10 September 20211,000745.05745,050
Total under the current share buy-back programme

32,350

743.43

24,050,065
    
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Total bought back393,955632.15249,038,787

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 393,955 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
27760XCSE20210906 9:02:02.707000
28758XCSE20210906 9:10:52.739000
28760XCSE20210906 9:17:00.079000
10763XCSE20210906 9:40:03.505000
17763XCSE20210906 9:40:03.505000
28761XCSE20210906 9:55:02.908000
13760XCSE20210906 10:23:41.261000
54763XCSE20210906 10:36:15.013000
27763XCSE20210906 11:07:32.396000
17762XCSE20210906 11:34:52.628000
11762XCSE20210906 11:34:52.628000
28763XCSE20210906 11:49:18.543000
27764XCSE20210906 12:49:52.283000
27762XCSE20210906 13:14:00.401000
28761XCSE20210906 13:26:08.436000
22760XCSE20210906 13:55:41.130000
6760XCSE20210906 13:55:41.130000
27760XCSE20210906 13:55:41.130000
27760XCSE20210906 14:22:25.229000
27759XCSE20210906 14:39:04.098000
27759XCSE20210906 14:39:04.098000
27758XCSE20210906 14:56:31.766000
29756XCSE20210906 15:23:32.491000
10756XCSE20210906 15:47:20.629000
18756XCSE20210906 15:47:20.633000
28756XCSE20210906 15:55:08.047000
27755XCSE20210906 16:05:10.578000
55754XCSE20210906 16:15:49.740379
5754XCSE20210907 9:06:36.222000
50754XCSE20210907 9:06:36.222000
27753XCSE20210907 9:18:10.966000
29752XCSE20210907 9:25:10.466000
71752XCSE20210907 9:25:10.466603
29752XCSE20210907 9:25:19.562021
28755XCSE20210907 9:41:46.764000
29754XCSE20210907 10:01:02.622000
5754XCSE20210907 10:17:54.386000
23754XCSE20210907 10:17:54.387000
28753XCSE20210907 10:30:26.839000
23753XCSE20210907 10:45:17.059000
6753XCSE20210907 10:45:17.059000
27753XCSE20210907 11:10:20.614000
28751XCSE20210907 11:35:50.783000
28751XCSE20210907 11:35:50.783000
29751XCSE20210907 11:47:40.149000
6751XCSE20210907 12:36:24.126000
1752XCSE20210907 12:36:24.126000
13750XCSE20210907 12:39:32.858000
9750XCSE20210907 12:43:10.373000
55749XCSE20210907 13:10:02.808000
27749XCSE20210907 13:10:02.808000
25750XCSE20210907 13:10:02.830000
7750XCSE20210907 14:18:18.504000
26749XCSE20210907 14:26:19.083000
29749XCSE20210907 14:26:19.083000
27749XCSE20210907 14:42:57.604000
9748XCSE20210907 15:12:02.674000
19748XCSE20210907 15:12:02.674000
28748XCSE20210907 15:12:02.674000
21748XCSE20210907 15:12:02.697000
28748XCSE20210907 15:38:41.097000
12749XCSE20210907 16:02:55.695000
2749XCSE20210907 16:02:55.695000
7748XCSE20210907 16:21:29.208000
16748XCSE20210907 16:21:29.208000
27747XCSE20210907 16:23:35.089000
41747XCSE20210907 16:48:01.877004
28745XCSE20210908 9:00:19.185000
27741XCSE20210908 9:06:10.608000
28740XCSE20210908 9:12:26.951000
29741XCSE20210908 9:25:15.613000
13747XCSE20210908 9:50:23.932000
57746XCSE20210908 9:51:50.586000
56749XCSE20210908 10:18:12.731000
12750XCSE20210908 10:53:19.732000
16750XCSE20210908 10:53:19.732000
28750XCSE20210908 10:53:19.732000
28748XCSE20210908 11:22:32.741000
28749XCSE20210908 11:52:49.322000
28749XCSE20210908 11:52:49.322000
27751XCSE20210908 12:55:41.894000
29752XCSE20210908 13:22:23.090000
28752XCSE20210908 13:22:23.090000
27753XCSE20210908 14:12:35.999000
27753XCSE20210908 14:19:02.224000
22753XCSE20210908 14:21:02.619000
5753XCSE20210908 14:21:02.619000
10754XCSE20210908 14:50:49.347000
18754XCSE20210908 14:50:49.347000
27753XCSE20210908 15:09:02.903000
1755XCSE20210908 15:36:23.543000
9755XCSE20210908 15:36:23.543000
55756XCSE20210908 15:41:56.929000
29755XCSE20210908 15:50:23.205000
27754XCSE20210908 15:58:12.788000
28755XCSE20210908 16:05:15.074000
13753XCSE20210908 16:09:52.531000
28753XCSE20210908 16:11:06.802000
29752XCSE20210908 16:15:30.025000
28751XCSE20210908 16:31:02.769000
29750XCSE20210908 16:37:19.664000
11749XCSE20210908 16:44:51.680000
1749XCSE20210908 16:44:51.680000
1749XCSE20210908 16:44:51.680000
13749XCSE20210908 16:44:51.680000
28748XCSE20210909 9:00:20.795000
14748XCSE20210909 9:25:31.785000
2748XCSE20210909 9:27:07.159000
27748XCSE20210909 9:38:25.438000
28748XCSE20210909 11:05:36.794000
27749XCSE20210909 13:44:02.992000
53748XCSE20210909 13:45:31.153000
27748XCSE20210909 15:09:06.299000
4748XCSE20210909 15:24:29.407000
15749XCSE20210909 15:29:23.595000
60749XCSE20210909 15:29:23.595000
5749XCSE20210909 15:29:23.595000
21749XCSE20210909 15:29:23.639000
16749XCSE20210909 15:29:23.639000
27749XCSE20210909 15:30:58.213000
11749XCSE20210909 15:47:00.157000
69749XCSE20210909 15:47:00.157000
53749XCSE20210909 16:06:36.326000
26750XCSE20210909 16:18:32.048000
26750XCSE20210909 16:19:40.130000
20750XCSE20210909 16:20:44.373000
6750XCSE20210909 16:20:44.373000
27750XCSE20210909 16:21:48.424000
27750XCSE20210909 16:22:56.138000
20750XCSE20210909 16:24:05.274000
6750XCSE20210909 16:24:05.274000
26750XCSE20210909 16:25:04.126000
26750XCSE20210909 16:26:03.173000
26750XCSE20210909 16:27:00.074000
26750XCSE20210909 16:28:11.126000
24750XCSE20210909 16:29:11.150000
2750XCSE20210909 16:29:11.150000
375750XCSE20210909 16:32:10.526244
50750XCSE20210909 16:32:10.526244
27754XCSE20210910 9:00:05.595000
28751XCSE20210910 9:15:07.484000
28747XCSE20210910 9:17:20.212000
9746XCSE20210910 9:50:48.265000
27745XCSE20210910 10:00:05.838000
29745XCSE20210910 10:36:42.939000
28745XCSE20210910 10:36:42.939000
29747XCSE20210910 10:56:26.344000
27745XCSE20210910 11:17:23.211000
26744XCSE20210910 11:37:13.086000
1744XCSE20210910 11:37:13.089000
2745XCSE20210910 12:25:50.825000
5745XCSE20210910 12:25:50.825000
29744XCSE20210910 12:29:25.308000
28747XCSE20210910 13:15:28.791000
26747XCSE20210910 13:15:28.801000
29745XCSE20210910 13:45:04.990000
27745XCSE20210910 14:06:28.546000
28746XCSE20210910 14:32:45.323000
536744XCSE20210910 14:51:54.981767
31744XCSE20210910 14:52:10.705211

Attachment


Attachments

UK Aktieopkøbsprogram 2021 - Week 36