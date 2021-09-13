Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders
Date 13.09.2021
Share buy-back programme – week 36
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
27,650
742.25
20,523,173
|06 September 2021
|700
|759.59
|531,713
|07 September 2021
|900
|750.70
|675,630
|08 September 2021
|900
|750.19
|675,171
|09 September 2021
|1,200
|749.44
|899,328
|10 September 2021
|1,000
|745.05
|745,050
|Total under the current share buy-back programme
32,350
743.43
24,050,065
|Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
361,605
622.19
224,988,722
|Total bought back
|393,955
|632.15
|249,038,787
With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 393,955 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|27
|760
|XCSE
|20210906 9:02:02.707000
|28
|758
|XCSE
|20210906 9:10:52.739000
|28
|760
|XCSE
|20210906 9:17:00.079000
|10
|763
|XCSE
|20210906 9:40:03.505000
|17
|763
|XCSE
|20210906 9:40:03.505000
|28
|761
|XCSE
|20210906 9:55:02.908000
|13
|760
|XCSE
|20210906 10:23:41.261000
|54
|763
|XCSE
|20210906 10:36:15.013000
|27
|763
|XCSE
|20210906 11:07:32.396000
|17
|762
|XCSE
|20210906 11:34:52.628000
|11
|762
|XCSE
|20210906 11:34:52.628000
|28
|763
|XCSE
|20210906 11:49:18.543000
|27
|764
|XCSE
|20210906 12:49:52.283000
|27
|762
|XCSE
|20210906 13:14:00.401000
|28
|761
|XCSE
|20210906 13:26:08.436000
|22
|760
|XCSE
|20210906 13:55:41.130000
|6
|760
|XCSE
|20210906 13:55:41.130000
|27
|760
|XCSE
|20210906 13:55:41.130000
|27
|760
|XCSE
|20210906 14:22:25.229000
|27
|759
|XCSE
|20210906 14:39:04.098000
|27
|759
|XCSE
|20210906 14:39:04.098000
|27
|758
|XCSE
|20210906 14:56:31.766000
|29
|756
|XCSE
|20210906 15:23:32.491000
|10
|756
|XCSE
|20210906 15:47:20.629000
|18
|756
|XCSE
|20210906 15:47:20.633000
|28
|756
|XCSE
|20210906 15:55:08.047000
|27
|755
|XCSE
|20210906 16:05:10.578000
|55
|754
|XCSE
|20210906 16:15:49.740379
|5
|754
|XCSE
|20210907 9:06:36.222000
|50
|754
|XCSE
|20210907 9:06:36.222000
|27
|753
|XCSE
|20210907 9:18:10.966000
|29
|752
|XCSE
|20210907 9:25:10.466000
|71
|752
|XCSE
|20210907 9:25:10.466603
|29
|752
|XCSE
|20210907 9:25:19.562021
|28
|755
|XCSE
|20210907 9:41:46.764000
|29
|754
|XCSE
|20210907 10:01:02.622000
|5
|754
|XCSE
|20210907 10:17:54.386000
|23
|754
|XCSE
|20210907 10:17:54.387000
|28
|753
|XCSE
|20210907 10:30:26.839000
|23
|753
|XCSE
|20210907 10:45:17.059000
|6
|753
|XCSE
|20210907 10:45:17.059000
|27
|753
|XCSE
|20210907 11:10:20.614000
|28
|751
|XCSE
|20210907 11:35:50.783000
|28
|751
|XCSE
|20210907 11:35:50.783000
|29
|751
|XCSE
|20210907 11:47:40.149000
|6
|751
|XCSE
|20210907 12:36:24.126000
|1
|752
|XCSE
|20210907 12:36:24.126000
|13
|750
|XCSE
|20210907 12:39:32.858000
|9
|750
|XCSE
|20210907 12:43:10.373000
|55
|749
|XCSE
|20210907 13:10:02.808000
|27
|749
|XCSE
|20210907 13:10:02.808000
|25
|750
|XCSE
|20210907 13:10:02.830000
|7
|750
|XCSE
|20210907 14:18:18.504000
|26
|749
|XCSE
|20210907 14:26:19.083000
|29
|749
|XCSE
|20210907 14:26:19.083000
|27
|749
|XCSE
|20210907 14:42:57.604000
|9
|748
|XCSE
|20210907 15:12:02.674000
|19
|748
|XCSE
|20210907 15:12:02.674000
|28
|748
|XCSE
|20210907 15:12:02.674000
|21
|748
|XCSE
|20210907 15:12:02.697000
|28
|748
|XCSE
|20210907 15:38:41.097000
|12
|749
|XCSE
|20210907 16:02:55.695000
|2
|749
|XCSE
|20210907 16:02:55.695000
|7
|748
|XCSE
|20210907 16:21:29.208000
|16
|748
|XCSE
|20210907 16:21:29.208000
|27
|747
|XCSE
|20210907 16:23:35.089000
|41
|747
|XCSE
|20210907 16:48:01.877004
|28
|745
|XCSE
|20210908 9:00:19.185000
|27
|741
|XCSE
|20210908 9:06:10.608000
|28
|740
|XCSE
|20210908 9:12:26.951000
|29
|741
|XCSE
|20210908 9:25:15.613000
|13
|747
|XCSE
|20210908 9:50:23.932000
|57
|746
|XCSE
|20210908 9:51:50.586000
|56
|749
|XCSE
|20210908 10:18:12.731000
|12
|750
|XCSE
|20210908 10:53:19.732000
|16
|750
|XCSE
|20210908 10:53:19.732000
|28
|750
|XCSE
|20210908 10:53:19.732000
|28
|748
|XCSE
|20210908 11:22:32.741000
|28
|749
|XCSE
|20210908 11:52:49.322000
|28
|749
|XCSE
|20210908 11:52:49.322000
|27
|751
|XCSE
|20210908 12:55:41.894000
|29
|752
|XCSE
|20210908 13:22:23.090000
|28
|752
|XCSE
|20210908 13:22:23.090000
|27
|753
|XCSE
|20210908 14:12:35.999000
|27
|753
|XCSE
|20210908 14:19:02.224000
|22
|753
|XCSE
|20210908 14:21:02.619000
|5
|753
|XCSE
|20210908 14:21:02.619000
|10
|754
|XCSE
|20210908 14:50:49.347000
|18
|754
|XCSE
|20210908 14:50:49.347000
|27
|753
|XCSE
|20210908 15:09:02.903000
|1
|755
|XCSE
|20210908 15:36:23.543000
|9
|755
|XCSE
|20210908 15:36:23.543000
|55
|756
|XCSE
|20210908 15:41:56.929000
|29
|755
|XCSE
|20210908 15:50:23.205000
|27
|754
|XCSE
|20210908 15:58:12.788000
|28
|755
|XCSE
|20210908 16:05:15.074000
|13
|753
|XCSE
|20210908 16:09:52.531000
|28
|753
|XCSE
|20210908 16:11:06.802000
|29
|752
|XCSE
|20210908 16:15:30.025000
|28
|751
|XCSE
|20210908 16:31:02.769000
|29
|750
|XCSE
|20210908 16:37:19.664000
|11
|749
|XCSE
|20210908 16:44:51.680000
|1
|749
|XCSE
|20210908 16:44:51.680000
|1
|749
|XCSE
|20210908 16:44:51.680000
|13
|749
|XCSE
|20210908 16:44:51.680000
|28
|748
|XCSE
|20210909 9:00:20.795000
|14
|748
|XCSE
|20210909 9:25:31.785000
|2
|748
|XCSE
|20210909 9:27:07.159000
|27
|748
|XCSE
|20210909 9:38:25.438000
|28
|748
|XCSE
|20210909 11:05:36.794000
|27
|749
|XCSE
|20210909 13:44:02.992000
|53
|748
|XCSE
|20210909 13:45:31.153000
|27
|748
|XCSE
|20210909 15:09:06.299000
|4
|748
|XCSE
|20210909 15:24:29.407000
|15
|749
|XCSE
|20210909 15:29:23.595000
|60
|749
|XCSE
|20210909 15:29:23.595000
|5
|749
|XCSE
|20210909 15:29:23.595000
|21
|749
|XCSE
|20210909 15:29:23.639000
|16
|749
|XCSE
|20210909 15:29:23.639000
|27
|749
|XCSE
|20210909 15:30:58.213000
|11
|749
|XCSE
|20210909 15:47:00.157000
|69
|749
|XCSE
|20210909 15:47:00.157000
|53
|749
|XCSE
|20210909 16:06:36.326000
|26
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:18:32.048000
|26
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:19:40.130000
|20
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:20:44.373000
|6
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:20:44.373000
|27
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:21:48.424000
|27
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:22:56.138000
|20
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:24:05.274000
|6
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:24:05.274000
|26
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:25:04.126000
|26
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:26:03.173000
|26
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:27:00.074000
|26
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:28:11.126000
|24
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:29:11.150000
|2
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:29:11.150000
|375
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:32:10.526244
|50
|750
|XCSE
|20210909 16:32:10.526244
|27
|754
|XCSE
|20210910 9:00:05.595000
|28
|751
|XCSE
|20210910 9:15:07.484000
|28
|747
|XCSE
|20210910 9:17:20.212000
|9
|746
|XCSE
|20210910 9:50:48.265000
|27
|745
|XCSE
|20210910 10:00:05.838000
|29
|745
|XCSE
|20210910 10:36:42.939000
|28
|745
|XCSE
|20210910 10:36:42.939000
|29
|747
|XCSE
|20210910 10:56:26.344000
|27
|745
|XCSE
|20210910 11:17:23.211000
|26
|744
|XCSE
|20210910 11:37:13.086000
|1
|744
|XCSE
|20210910 11:37:13.089000
|2
|745
|XCSE
|20210910 12:25:50.825000
|5
|745
|XCSE
|20210910 12:25:50.825000
|29
|744
|XCSE
|20210910 12:29:25.308000
|28
|747
|XCSE
|20210910 13:15:28.791000
|26
|747
|XCSE
|20210910 13:15:28.801000
|29
|745
|XCSE
|20210910 13:45:04.990000
|27
|745
|XCSE
|20210910 14:06:28.546000
|28
|746
|XCSE
|20210910 14:32:45.323000
|536
|744
|XCSE
|20210910 14:51:54.981767
|31
|744
|XCSE
|20210910 14:52:10.705211
Attachment