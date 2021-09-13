English Danish

Date 13.09.2021

Share buy-back programme – week 36

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



27,650



742.25



20,523,173 06 September 2021 700 759.59 531,713 07 September 2021 900 750.70 675,630 08 September 2021 900 750.19 675,171 09 September 2021 1,200 749.44 899,328 10 September 2021 1,000 745.05 745,050 Total under the current share buy-back programme



32,350



743.43



24,050,065 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021











361,605











622.19











224,988,722 Total bought back 393,955 632.15 249,038,787

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

393,955 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.





In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO



Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 27 760 XCSE 20210906 9:02:02.707000 28 758 XCSE 20210906 9:10:52.739000 28 760 XCSE 20210906 9:17:00.079000 10 763 XCSE 20210906 9:40:03.505000 17 763 XCSE 20210906 9:40:03.505000 28 761 XCSE 20210906 9:55:02.908000 13 760 XCSE 20210906 10:23:41.261000 54 763 XCSE 20210906 10:36:15.013000 27 763 XCSE 20210906 11:07:32.396000 17 762 XCSE 20210906 11:34:52.628000 11 762 XCSE 20210906 11:34:52.628000 28 763 XCSE 20210906 11:49:18.543000 27 764 XCSE 20210906 12:49:52.283000 27 762 XCSE 20210906 13:14:00.401000 28 761 XCSE 20210906 13:26:08.436000 22 760 XCSE 20210906 13:55:41.130000 6 760 XCSE 20210906 13:55:41.130000 27 760 XCSE 20210906 13:55:41.130000 27 760 XCSE 20210906 14:22:25.229000 27 759 XCSE 20210906 14:39:04.098000 27 759 XCSE 20210906 14:39:04.098000 27 758 XCSE 20210906 14:56:31.766000 29 756 XCSE 20210906 15:23:32.491000 10 756 XCSE 20210906 15:47:20.629000 18 756 XCSE 20210906 15:47:20.633000 28 756 XCSE 20210906 15:55:08.047000 27 755 XCSE 20210906 16:05:10.578000 55 754 XCSE 20210906 16:15:49.740379 5 754 XCSE 20210907 9:06:36.222000 50 754 XCSE 20210907 9:06:36.222000 27 753 XCSE 20210907 9:18:10.966000 29 752 XCSE 20210907 9:25:10.466000 71 752 XCSE 20210907 9:25:10.466603 29 752 XCSE 20210907 9:25:19.562021 28 755 XCSE 20210907 9:41:46.764000 29 754 XCSE 20210907 10:01:02.622000 5 754 XCSE 20210907 10:17:54.386000 23 754 XCSE 20210907 10:17:54.387000 28 753 XCSE 20210907 10:30:26.839000 23 753 XCSE 20210907 10:45:17.059000 6 753 XCSE 20210907 10:45:17.059000 27 753 XCSE 20210907 11:10:20.614000 28 751 XCSE 20210907 11:35:50.783000 28 751 XCSE 20210907 11:35:50.783000 29 751 XCSE 20210907 11:47:40.149000 6 751 XCSE 20210907 12:36:24.126000 1 752 XCSE 20210907 12:36:24.126000 13 750 XCSE 20210907 12:39:32.858000 9 750 XCSE 20210907 12:43:10.373000 55 749 XCSE 20210907 13:10:02.808000 27 749 XCSE 20210907 13:10:02.808000 25 750 XCSE 20210907 13:10:02.830000 7 750 XCSE 20210907 14:18:18.504000 26 749 XCSE 20210907 14:26:19.083000 29 749 XCSE 20210907 14:26:19.083000 27 749 XCSE 20210907 14:42:57.604000 9 748 XCSE 20210907 15:12:02.674000 19 748 XCSE 20210907 15:12:02.674000 28 748 XCSE 20210907 15:12:02.674000 21 748 XCSE 20210907 15:12:02.697000 28 748 XCSE 20210907 15:38:41.097000 12 749 XCSE 20210907 16:02:55.695000 2 749 XCSE 20210907 16:02:55.695000 7 748 XCSE 20210907 16:21:29.208000 16 748 XCSE 20210907 16:21:29.208000 27 747 XCSE 20210907 16:23:35.089000 41 747 XCSE 20210907 16:48:01.877004 28 745 XCSE 20210908 9:00:19.185000 27 741 XCSE 20210908 9:06:10.608000 28 740 XCSE 20210908 9:12:26.951000 29 741 XCSE 20210908 9:25:15.613000 13 747 XCSE 20210908 9:50:23.932000 57 746 XCSE 20210908 9:51:50.586000 56 749 XCSE 20210908 10:18:12.731000 12 750 XCSE 20210908 10:53:19.732000 16 750 XCSE 20210908 10:53:19.732000 28 750 XCSE 20210908 10:53:19.732000 28 748 XCSE 20210908 11:22:32.741000 28 749 XCSE 20210908 11:52:49.322000 28 749 XCSE 20210908 11:52:49.322000 27 751 XCSE 20210908 12:55:41.894000 29 752 XCSE 20210908 13:22:23.090000 28 752 XCSE 20210908 13:22:23.090000 27 753 XCSE 20210908 14:12:35.999000 27 753 XCSE 20210908 14:19:02.224000 22 753 XCSE 20210908 14:21:02.619000 5 753 XCSE 20210908 14:21:02.619000 10 754 XCSE 20210908 14:50:49.347000 18 754 XCSE 20210908 14:50:49.347000 27 753 XCSE 20210908 15:09:02.903000 1 755 XCSE 20210908 15:36:23.543000 9 755 XCSE 20210908 15:36:23.543000 55 756 XCSE 20210908 15:41:56.929000 29 755 XCSE 20210908 15:50:23.205000 27 754 XCSE 20210908 15:58:12.788000 28 755 XCSE 20210908 16:05:15.074000 13 753 XCSE 20210908 16:09:52.531000 28 753 XCSE 20210908 16:11:06.802000 29 752 XCSE 20210908 16:15:30.025000 28 751 XCSE 20210908 16:31:02.769000 29 750 XCSE 20210908 16:37:19.664000 11 749 XCSE 20210908 16:44:51.680000 1 749 XCSE 20210908 16:44:51.680000 1 749 XCSE 20210908 16:44:51.680000 13 749 XCSE 20210908 16:44:51.680000 28 748 XCSE 20210909 9:00:20.795000 14 748 XCSE 20210909 9:25:31.785000 2 748 XCSE 20210909 9:27:07.159000 27 748 XCSE 20210909 9:38:25.438000 28 748 XCSE 20210909 11:05:36.794000 27 749 XCSE 20210909 13:44:02.992000 53 748 XCSE 20210909 13:45:31.153000 27 748 XCSE 20210909 15:09:06.299000 4 748 XCSE 20210909 15:24:29.407000 15 749 XCSE 20210909 15:29:23.595000 60 749 XCSE 20210909 15:29:23.595000 5 749 XCSE 20210909 15:29:23.595000 21 749 XCSE 20210909 15:29:23.639000 16 749 XCSE 20210909 15:29:23.639000 27 749 XCSE 20210909 15:30:58.213000 11 749 XCSE 20210909 15:47:00.157000 69 749 XCSE 20210909 15:47:00.157000 53 749 XCSE 20210909 16:06:36.326000 26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:18:32.048000 26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:19:40.130000 20 750 XCSE 20210909 16:20:44.373000 6 750 XCSE 20210909 16:20:44.373000 27 750 XCSE 20210909 16:21:48.424000 27 750 XCSE 20210909 16:22:56.138000 20 750 XCSE 20210909 16:24:05.274000 6 750 XCSE 20210909 16:24:05.274000 26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:25:04.126000 26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:26:03.173000 26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:27:00.074000 26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:28:11.126000 24 750 XCSE 20210909 16:29:11.150000 2 750 XCSE 20210909 16:29:11.150000 375 750 XCSE 20210909 16:32:10.526244 50 750 XCSE 20210909 16:32:10.526244 27 754 XCSE 20210910 9:00:05.595000 28 751 XCSE 20210910 9:15:07.484000 28 747 XCSE 20210910 9:17:20.212000 9 746 XCSE 20210910 9:50:48.265000 27 745 XCSE 20210910 10:00:05.838000 29 745 XCSE 20210910 10:36:42.939000 28 745 XCSE 20210910 10:36:42.939000 29 747 XCSE 20210910 10:56:26.344000 27 745 XCSE 20210910 11:17:23.211000 26 744 XCSE 20210910 11:37:13.086000 1 744 XCSE 20210910 11:37:13.089000 2 745 XCSE 20210910 12:25:50.825000 5 745 XCSE 20210910 12:25:50.825000 29 744 XCSE 20210910 12:29:25.308000 28 747 XCSE 20210910 13:15:28.791000 26 747 XCSE 20210910 13:15:28.801000 29 745 XCSE 20210910 13:45:04.990000 27 745 XCSE 20210910 14:06:28.546000 28 746 XCSE 20210910 14:32:45.323000 536 744 XCSE 20210910 14:51:54.981767 31 744 XCSE 20210910 14:52:10.705211

