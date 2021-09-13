EV Charging Station Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 30.26% and Hit USD 111.90 Billion by 2028 Backed by Increasing Electrification of Automotive, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market size is to Hit USD 111.90 Billion by 2028; Stringent Government Regulation for Vehicle Emission to Augment Growth. The global EV Charging Station Market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 111.90 billion by 2028 from USD 17.59 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 30.26% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled, “EV Charging Station Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 24.16 billion in 2020.

In recent times, demand for Electric Vehicles is rising rapidly worldwide. However, China and the United States are holding the major market share for the same. Since the demand for EVs is increasing, thus electronic charging industry is also propelling. Governments worldwide are contributing towards setting up the charging stations. For instance, the Chinese government has approved the development of fast-charging stations by the national policies. Similarly, in the United States, the government is offering all its support and funds to develop EV charging stations. Such active support by government agencies is likely to fuel the market for level 3 charging stations during the forecast period.





The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economy worldwide, and the EV charging stations market was also impacted. Due to the spread of the virus, governments worldwide announced lockdowns. This impacted most of the industries and forced people to stay at home and which, in turn, has reduced the frequent traveling and meeting with others. Moreover, many companies offered work from home for their employees to ensure company continuity in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is projected to hinder the market for EV charging stations over the forecast period. It has been reported that remote working practices are predicted to impede the growth of the automotive industry.





By charger type, the market for electric vehicle charging stations is divided into fast and slow/moderate. By application, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Increasing Purchase of Electric Vehicles to Propel Market Growth

To allure consumers to buy EVs, governments are offering automakers subsidies, rebates, tax exemptions, and fixed quotas. These factors are expected to drive the EV Charging Station Market growth. Since the demand for EVs is rising, the demand for charging stations and established power grids have also increased to ensure that the cars run smoothly. Furthermore, stringent government vehicle emission regulations have made consumers buy EVs.





Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Increasing Working Population

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest position in the market during the forecast period owing to the demand for large-scale EV charging infrastructure in China. The country's fast-rising economy is also fueling the expansion of advanced technologies to improve electrification in China. For instance, China invested nearly USD 2.4 billion in the charging infrastructure to improve its efficiency in 2020. Other Asian nations such as Japan and Korea have significantly increased the number of electric vehicle charging stations in their respective countries in the coming years. The region’s market stood at USD 12.64 billion in 2020.

Europe is expected to showcase significant EV Charging Station Market share in upcoming years, owing to the presence of key players in this area. This is promoting consumers to adopt EVs and autonomous vehicles in the region.

Major key Players studied in report:

Charge Point Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Tesla Inc. (Palo Alto, California, U.S.)

BP Chargemaster (Luton. U.K.)

Shell International BV (The Hague, The Netherlands)

Webasto Group (Stockdorf, Germany)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

EVBox (Amsterdam)

Eaton (Dublin, Ireland)





Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Segmentation:

By Charger Type:

Fast

Slow/Moderate

By Application Type:

Commercial

Residential

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





