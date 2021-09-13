Arco Vara AS announcement on secondary public offering of shares

English Estonian

Arco Vara AS (registry code 10261718) announces the secondary public offering of its shares. The offering is based on the offering document drafted by Arco Vara AS, attached to this announcement and available on the website of Arco Vara AS www.arcovara.com/en/investor-relations/ . As the total amount of the offering is below EUR 2.5 million and the shares to be issued represent less than 20% of the shares already traded on a regulated market, no public offering, listing or trading prospectus is drafted or published. Shares are publicly offered only in Estonia.

Up to 1,000,000 new shares are offered publicly. The proceeds from the offering, amounting up to EUR 2.25 million, are intended to be used to develop real estate projects as described in the offering document.

The offer is directed at all retail and institutional investors in Estonia. Arco Vara AS intends to apply for the new shares issued as a result of the offering to be admitted to trading on the main list of Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

Overview of the main conditions of the offering:

Offer period, during which time the shares can be subscribed, begins on 20 September 2021 at 10:00 and ends on 15 October 2021 at 16:00 (GMT+3).

The price per one share offered is EUR 2.25, from which EUR 0.7 is the nominal value of the share and EUR 1.55 the issue premium. Only integer number of shares can be subscribed for.

An investor wishing to submit a subscription order should contact the operator of its securities account opened with the Estonian Register of Securities.

Arco Vara AS has one class of shares and the shares offered belong to the same class.

IMPORTANT DATES

The below timeline specifies the most important dates related to the offering.

20 September 2021 at 10:00 Start of the offer period

15 October 2021 at 16:00 End of the offer period

18 October 2021 Announcing the results of the offering

On or about 20 October 2021 New shares are transferred to the investors and payment for the shares

On or about 28 October 2021 First trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange

Form of the subscription order:

Securities account holder: [investor name] Securities account: [securities account number of the investor] Account operator: [investor’s securities account operator’s name] Security: ARCO VARA SHARE additional 10 ISIN-code: EE380A034652 Amount of securities: [number of shares that the investor wishes to subscribe] Price (per one share): EUR 2.25 Transaction amount: [number of shares that the investor wishes to subscribe multiplied by the price per share] Counterparty: Arco Vara AS Counterparty’s securities account: 99101908627 Counterparty's securities account operator: AS LHV Pank Value date of the transaction: 20.10.2021 Type of transaction: Purchase Settlement type: Delivery versus payment





For additional information please contact:

Miko-Ove Niinemäe

CEO

+372 614 4630

miko.niinemae@arcovara.com





The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

The offering of the shares is only based on the offering document and is addressed only to persons to whom the offering document is addressed. The offering document includes, among other things, risk factors and other information. This notice has not been approved by any supervisory authority and is not a prospectus. Therefore, investors should subscribe for shares on the basis of the information contained in the offering document and not only on the basis of this notice.

Attachment