Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 to 10 September:                                           

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)115,110 1,752,303,406
6 September 2021317,720.000053,160
7 September 2021118,370.000018,370
8 September 2021118,150.000018,150
9 September 2021118,330.000018,330
10 September 2021118,290.000018,290
Total 6-10 September 20217 126,300
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10 September 2021*718,042.8571126,300
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)66,698 1,129,847,130
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)115,124 1,752,556,006
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)460,395 7,370,612,676
6 September 20211518,971.0000284,565
7 September 2021519,514.000097,570
8 September 2021519,221.000096,105
9 September 2021519,402.000097,010
10 September 2021519,350.000096,750
Total 6-10 September 202135 672,000
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10 September 2021*2219,200.0000422,400
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)266,809 4,694,589,030
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)460,452 7,371,707,076

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 92,808 A shares and 384,150 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.46% of the share capital.                                                                                                                          
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 September 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

