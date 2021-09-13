Global mHealth Markets Report 2021-2027 - Market Timelines and Technology Roadmaps Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mHealth Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mHealth market size is estimated to grow from USD 45 Billion in 2020 to USD 194 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.
The latest report on mHealth Market understands market size estimates, forecasts, market shares, competition analysis, along with industry trends of MHealth with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps analysis.
Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.
Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.
Market Analysis and Insights: mHealth Market Analysis & Insights
MHealth Market Scope and Market Size
MHealth markets are segmented by component, services, participants and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MHealth market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Report further studies the market development status and future and mHealth Market trend across the world. Also, it splits MHealth by component, services, participants and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.
The MHealth market is segmented by component, services, participants and region. The research covers the current and historic MHealth market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players /manufacturers such as:
- AT&T
- Telefonica S.A.
- SoftServe
- Google Inc.
- Airstrip Technologies Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Apple Inc.
- Orange
- mQure
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- Vodafone Group
Major Classifications are as follows:
By Component
- Wearables
- BP Monitors
- Glucose Meters
- Pulse Oximeters
- Sleep Apnea Monitors (PSG)
- Neurological Monitors
- Activity Trackers/ Actigraphs
- mHealth Apps
- Medical Apps
- Women's Health
- Personal Health Record Apps
- Medication Management Apps
- Disease Management Apps
- Diagnostic Apps
- Remote Monitoring Apps
- Others
- Fitness Apps
- Exercise & Fitness
- Diet & Nutrition
- Lifestyle & Stress
By Services
- Monitoring Services
- Independent Aging Solutions
- Chronic Disease Management & Post-acute Care Services
- Diagnosis Services
- Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services
- Others
By Participants
- Mobile Operators
- Device Vendors
- Content Players
- Healthcare Providers
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Franc
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Middle East
- Africa
- South America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/75rc5m