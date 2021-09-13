Global Yoga Accessories Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Yoga Accessories Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Yoga is a methodical effort toward self-perfection through developing talent potential on the physical, vital, mental, intellectual, and spiritual levels. It was first devised by the rishis and sages of ancient India and has been maintained by a stream of living teachers ever since, who have continually adapted this science to every generation. Yoga Accessories help practitioners of all levels to gain the sensitivity of yoga poses while receiving the benefits and not overdoing it. The recent publication, named Global Yoga Accessories Market Outlook, 2026, studies about this aiding props market at global level, segmented into by product type (Mats, Clothing, Straps, Blocks & others) and by sales channel (Online & Offline). The market is divided into 5 major regions and 19 countries, market potential studied considering the Covid impact.



Even though yoga had already gained its popularity across the world, there was a hype post the introduction of Yoga Day, in 2015 as mandated by the United Nations after Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's speech in 2014. This hype also made it possible for the yoga accessories market to reach a value of USD 10498.56 Million in the year 2015 itself. As the world suffered at the hands of Covid, yoga came as a rescue, playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of patients in quarantine and isolation, particularly helping them in allaying their fears and anxiety. With the increasing understanding of the health benefits of yoga, more people are expected to be practicing yoga in the coming years. People are likely to be purchasing branded yoga accessories even if they really won't have any necessity, just to publicize on social media. This growing tendency to gain more likes of social media will also be an indirect factor for the market growth, allowing the overall market to reach a growth rate of 12.10%.



Accessories are used to improve yoga posture, increase movement and extend stretches. Popular yoga accessories include a yoga strap, D-ring strap, cinch strap, and pinch strap. Additional props include mats, blocks, pillows, blankets, etc. The global market is ruled majorly by yoga mats and yoga clothing segments. These two segments account for a share of more than 90% in the market since 2015. The yoga straps accounted for the least of the market share, considering the low knowledge about the same. Straps are mainly used for stretching so that users achieve a wide range of motion. Yoga mats and blocks can be used with straps so that users change their positions more easily and have gentler contact with the floor. By the end of the forecasted period, the strap segment is likely to be crossing a value of USD 648.50 Million.



Majorly classified into two segments of Online and Offline sales channels, the market is led by the online sales channel segment. Fitness products, such as yoga mats, yoga socks, wheels, sandbags, etc. are abundantly available in a specialty store; as such stores focus more on increasing their sales, in terms of volume, as compared to supermarkets. Consumers are willing to invest heavily in these premium products due to factors like superior quality and durability. This is to allow the offline market segment to be growing at an anticipated CAGR of 11.80%.



The ancient practice of yoga originated in India in the 5th century B.C.E. and has since spread throughout the world. It was first imported into Europe and the US around the end of the nineteenth century when it was brought by Indian practitioners immigrating to new countries. Asia is considered as a home of Yoga, and there is a constant increase in yoga retreat tourism, accounted for a market share of more than 31% in the year 2015. However, the global market is likely to witness a growth of the North America region, which is expected to be the leading market region from 2020. Widely perceived as a Hindu spiritual practice, yoga was not officially permitted for decades in Saudi Arabia, the cradle of Islam where all non-Muslim worship is banned. Due to the lack of awareness about yoga accessories and the economic incapability of the region, it remains the lowest contributor in the global market.



One can now find meditation and hatha yoga classes worldwide, and the US alone now has over 6,000 studios in cities big and small. The US accounted for a market share of more than 23%, followed by China & India, both accounting for less than 10%. The cities with the highest number of yoga studios in the USA are San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles. Bali, Ibiza, Thailand, and of course India itself, all have huge yoga tourism industries and they are growing bigger every year.



Mega brands such as Reebok and Nike do not track yoga accessories as a separate category but say there has been a jump in demand for accessories used for practice. Major companies mentioned in the report are: Adidas AG, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga Co, Gaiam, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Manduka LLC, Nike INC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definitions

3.3. How Will Covid-19 Effect the industry



4. Global Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Product Type

4.2.1.1. By Sales Channel

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Country



5. North America Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.2. By Sales Channel

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. US Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

5.3.1. Market Size by Value

5.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

5.4. Canada Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

5.4.1. Market Size by Value

5.4.2. Market Share by Product Type

5.5. Mexico Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

5.5.1. Market Size by Value

5.5.2. Market Share by Product Type



6. Europe Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Sales Channel

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. UK Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size by Value

6.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

6.4. Germany Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size by Value

6.4.2. Market Share by Product Type

6.5. France Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

6.5.1. Market Size by Value

6.5.2. Market Share by Product Type

6.6. Italy Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

6.6.1. Market Size by Value

6.6.2. Market Share by Product Type

6.7. Spain Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

6.7.1. Market Size by Value

6.7.2. Market Share by Product Type

6.8. Russia Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

6.8.1. Market Size by Value

6.8.2. Market Share by Product Type



7. Asia-Pacific Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Sales Channel

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. China Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market Size by Value

7.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

7.4. Japan Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

7.4.1. Market Size by Value

7.4.2. Market Share by Product Type

7.5. India Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

7.5.1. Market Size by Value

7.5.2. Market Share by Product Type

7.6. Australia Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

7.6.1. Market Size by Value

7.6.2. Market Share by Product Type



8. Latin America Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Sales Channel

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Brazil Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

8.3.1. Market Size by Value

8.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

8.4. Argentina Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

8.4.1. Market Size by Value

8.4.2. Market Share by Product Type

8.5. Columbia Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

8.5.1. Market Size by Value

8.5.2. Market Share by Product Type



9. Middle East & Africa Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size by Value

9.2. Market Share

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Sales Channel

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Saudi Arabia Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

9.3.1. Market Size by Value

9.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

9.4. UAE Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

9.4.1. Market Size by Value

9.4.2. Market Share by Product Type

9.5. South Africa Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

9.5.1. Market Size by Value

9.5.2. Market Share by Product Type



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Porter's Five Force Model

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Adidas AG

12.2.2. Aurorae

12.2.3. Barefoot Yoga Company

12.2.4. Gaiam

12.2.5. Hugger Mugger

12.2.6. Lululemon Athletica Inc.

12.2.7. Manduka

12.2.8. Nike, Inc.



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. Disclaimer



