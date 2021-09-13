Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging Markets Report 2021, Featuring Key Player Profiles Including 3M Co., AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, AMRI and Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and packaging services is forecast to grow from $168 billion in 2021 to $214.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing services should grow from $89.7 billion in 2021 to $110.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for contract pharmaceutical research services should grow from $67.1 billion in 2021 to $89.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The pharmaceutical industry, a highly innovation-driven industry, is knowledge-intense, highly globalized and diversified. It brings massive benefits to public health and to the economy by bringing out inventive therapies. Pharmaceutical companies squeezed by healthcare providers and governments on pricing and patent cliff approached contract manufacturing organizations to maintain their positions in this highly competitive environment. The peak of the patent cliff has passed, and research and development productivity is increasing in the industry. Outsourcing that has been transformed from "pay for services" to "partnerships and collaborations" is considered the most successful strategy to bring innovation into the drug industry. Strategic partnerships are now prevalent during all aspects of the research and development (R&D) cycle. In contrast to the traditional outsourcing model, this strategic partnership model shares the risks and rewards of innovation.

The scope of the study is global. the publisher analyzes each market and its application, regulatory environment, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares.

The Report Includes

35 data tables

An updated review of the global market for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, research and packaging services within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of market size and market forecast for global pharmaceutical contract research, manufacturing, and packaging services market, and their corresponding market share analysis by type, dosage form, formulation, application, and geographic region

Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technological advancements, product launches, and regulatory landscape in the context of contract manufacturing and contract pharmaceutical research services

Impact of COVID-19 on pharmaceutical supply chain and outsourcing practices affecting the progress of this market

Market outlook and opportunity assessment of the contract manufacturing industry structure, and evaluation of ongoing clinical trials and R&D activities estimating current and future market demand

Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including 3M Co., AbbVie, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), Baxter International Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Lonza Group, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Pfizer CentreOne, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Contract Research, Manufacturing and Packaging Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Contract Manufacturing Services: Market Landscape

Chapter 6 Contract Research Services: Market Landscape

Chapter 7 Contract Packaging Services: Market Landscape

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 9 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 10 Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Outsourcing Practices

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

3M CO.

Abbvie Contract Manufacturing

Aeonova Group

Ajinomoto Althea Inc.

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (Curia Global)

Alcami Corp.

Alkermes Plc

Amcor Ltd.

Ampac Fine Chemicals

Aptuit Inc.

Aradigm Corp.

Baxter International Inc.

BCM/Boots Manufacturing

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cambrex Corp.

Catalent Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Chembridge Corp.

Chiltern International Ltd.

Confab Laboratories

Corden Pharma Switzerland Llc

Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals Ltd.

Dpt Laboratories Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Delpharm

Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

Evotec Ag

Famar S.A.

Fareva Group

Hovione S.A.

Icon Plc

Inc Research Llc

Jubilant Lifesciences Ltd.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V. (Royal Dsm)

Kp Pharmaceutical Technologies Inc.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lonza Group

Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company

Mikart Inc.

Nextpharma Technologies

Nitto Avecia Pharma Services Inc.

Norwich Pharma Services

Patheon N.V.

Pfizer Centreone

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Ppd

Pra Health Sciences

Quintilesims

Recipharm Ab

Schott North America Inc.

Servier Cdmo

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Siegfried Ag

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Vetter Pharma International Gmbh

Westrock Co.

Wockhardt Ltd.

Wuxi Apptec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8a0l0r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.