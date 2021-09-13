ImCheck to Present Early Patient Response Data from the EVICTION Trial at the ESMO Congress 2021

Marseille, France, September 13, 2021 – ImCheck Therapeutics today announced that it will present updated clinical data from the ongoing EVICTION Phase I/IIa trial evaluating ICT01, a first-in-class Butyrophilin (BTN) 3A-targeting monoclonal antibody, in patients with advanced, relapsed/refractory solid and hematological cancers, in an oral presentation at the ESMO Congress 2021. The conference will take place virtually from September 16 - 21, 2021.

“The ESMO Congress is one of the most prominent cancer meetings of the year at which to present clinical data and we are excited to share the continued progress of our ongoing EVICTION trial evaluating ICT01 alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with refractory solid tumors,” said Paul Frohna, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at ImCheck Therapeutics.

Details of the oral presentation are:

Presentation Title: “Coordinated Activation of Antitumor Responses of γ9δ2 and CD8 T Cells by Targeting BTN3A with ICT01 in Patients with Solid Tumors: EVICTION Trial”

Session Title: Proffered Paper Session - Investigational Immunotherapy

Presentation Number: 958O

Speaker: Aurélien Marabelle

Date/Time: Sep 17, 2021 at 1:50 PM – 2:00 PM CET

About the EVICTION Trial

EVICTION is a first-in-human, dose escalation (Part 1) and cohort expansion (Part 2) clinical trial of ICT01 in patients with various advanced relapsed or refractory solid or hematologic cancers that have exhausted standard of care treatment options. Part 1 is a basket trial designed to characterize the preliminary safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic activity of ICT01 as monotherapy (Group A: solid tumors; Group B: hematologic tumors) and in combination with pembrolizumab (Group C: solid tumors). Group A includes bladder, breast, colorectal, gastric, melanoma, ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancer patients, Group B includes acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia, follicular lymphoma, and diffuse large B cell lymphoma patients, and Group C includes bladder, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer patients. Basket trials are a clinical trial design that allows new drugs to be tested rapidly in a range of indications, providing initial data on multiple parameters that can contribute to an accelerated development timeline. More information on the EVICTION trial can be found at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04243499).

About ICT01

ICT01 is a humanized, anti-BTN3A (also known as CD277) monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, which are part of the innate immune system that is responsible for immunosurveillance of malignancy and infections. The 3 isoforms of BTN3A targeted by ICT01 are overexpressed on a number of solid tumors (e.g., bladder, colorectal, melanoma, ovarian, pancreatic, lung) and hematologic cancers (e.g., leukemia & lymphoma) and also expressed on the surface of innate (e.g., γδ T cells and NK cells) and adaptive immune cells (T cells and B cells). BTN3A is essential for the activation of the anti-tumor immune response of γ9δ2 T cells.

As demonstrated in EVICTION data presented at AACR, ICT01 selectively activates circulating γ9δ2 T cells that leads to migration of γ9δ2 T cells out of the circulation and into target tissue (e.g., tumors), while also activating the tumor-resident γ9δ2 T cells to directly kill malignant cells, which is accompanied by secretion of two key inflammatory cytokines, IFNg and TNFa, that contribute to the expansion of the anti-tumor immune response. ICT01 has been shown to have anti-tumor activity against a range of cancers in in vitro and in vivo tumor models.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators.

As demonstrated by lead clinical-stage program ICT01, which has a mechanism of action to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, to overcome resistance to this group of agents. In addition, preclinical experiments with ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies have shown their potential as treatments for a wide range of autoimmune diseases.

Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille Université), a worldwide leader in γδ T cells and butyrophilins research; from the experience of an expert management team; and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

