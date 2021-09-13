VoIP-Pal Provides a Summary of Recent Favorable Court Decisions Regarding its Pending Patent Litigations in the U.S District Courts in Northern District of California and the Western District of Texas

WACO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to provide a summary regarding its current patent litigation cases and to clarify some of the recent court rulings.



Last month the U.S. District Court in the North District of California (NDCAL) denied administrative motions by Apple and AT&T asking the court to relate their declaratory-judgment actions against VoIP-Pal’s Mobile Gateway patent lawsuit to their previously filed declaratory-judgment actions against VoIP-Pal’s RBR continuation patent lawsuits.

Earlier this month the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas (WDTX), Waco Division denied requests from the defendants, Apple, AT&T and Verizon to stay VoIP-Pal’s existing lawsuits in the WDTX. In doing so, the Court rejected the defendants’ argument that the 2021 Mobile Gateway cases in WDTX were "substantially similar" to the 2021 RBR continuation cases in NDCAL.

“We are very pleased with these outcomes so far,” said VoIP-Pal CEO, Emil Malak. “Hopefully these favorable decisions will be the first steps towards having our cases move forward in the Western District of Texas. We believe that our claims have merit, and we look forward to a favorable resolution of these matters. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.