ComplyAdvantage Named to 2021 AIFinTech100 List

New York, NY, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection, today announced its inclusion in the 2021 AIFinTech100 list. This annual list showcases the world’s most innovative solution providers developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to solve challenges or improve efficiency in the financial services sector.

Already the preferred choice of some of the world’s largest banks, enterprises and hypergrowth fintechs, ComplyAdvantage's hyperscale approach to risk management uses advanced machine learning and natural language processing to help regulated organizations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime.

The company’s proprietary ComplyData™ is derived from millions of data points that provide dynamic, real-time insights across sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and negative news. This reduces dependence on manual review processes and legacy databases by up to 80% and improves how companies screen and monitor clients and transactions.

"Data and AI is the foundation upon which our vision of intelligent financial crime risk management is built,” said Charles Delingpole, Founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage. “Making the 2021 AIFinTech100 list further validates that our hyperscale solution is truly ideal for those fast moving disruptors building the financial services of tomorrow and beyond.”

The standout companies were chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 fintech companies undertaken by FinTech Global, a data and research firm. The solution providers making the final list were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the financial services value chain.

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry’s leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage’s mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 700 enterprises in 69 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they’re doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company actively identifies tens of thousands of risk events from millions of structured and unstructured data points every single day.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs located in New York, London, Singapore and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers’, Index Ventures and Balderton Capital.