Paper Coils pads protecting goods and the environment

Metzingen, Germany, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturers and service providers who ship large, heavy, and fragile products can now benefit from the flexible PAPERplus® Coiler² system from Storopack. The machine processes paper pads that are pre-formed by the PAPERplus® Classic, PAPERplus® Crossover, or PAPERplus® Track paper cushioning machines – and turns them into robust coils of paper cushioning. As a result, products weighing between 60 and 1,100 pounds can be reliably protected and kept safe during transit.

The robust coils of paper cushioning are ideal for protecting heavy products such as mechanical and electronic parts. Depending on the size of the shipping goods, up to 200 cartons a day can be packed with coils of paper cushion using the PAPERplus® Coiler².

Flexibly Adjustable Paper Cushioning

The coils of paper cushion can be precisely tailored to the goods using a touch-screen display: the coil diameter, for instance, can be set between 8 and 22 inches. Users can choose from a variety of crimp densities and select whether they wish to have compact coils or whether they prefer looser coils. This guarantees an optimized use of packaging material. Depending on need, the coils of paper are produced at the push of a button. The system can also be set to automatically produce new coils as soon as the previous one has been removed from the machine. It is also possible to pre-produce coils with the aid of a collecting container. Thereby, the automatically attached adhesive dots provide for a secure hold and enable the easy handling of the finished coil. Employees can use the coils in a variety of ways - cushioning, filling, blocking and bracing - to achieve optimum protection of the shipping goods. The PAPERplus® Coiler² processes the paper pads at a high speed, with the upstream PAPERplus® Classic, PAPERplus® Crossover, and PAPERplus® Track machines working in sync.

About Storopack

Founded as Johannes Reichenecker leather tannery in 1874, since 1959 Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH based in Metzingen, Germany, is a specialist for protective packaging. The globally active company produces and supplies made-to-measure and flexible protective packaging for various areas of industry. Storopack is present with own production locations and branch offices in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia. 2,430 employees work for Storopack worldwide. In the year 2020 Storopack generated sales of 500 million Euros. Storopack products are available in more than 60 countries. Further information on www.storopack.com

