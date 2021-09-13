Gomez Trial Attorneys Becoming Members of Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gomez Trial Attorneys, a California personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce that the firm is joining the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce. By joining the Chamber, the firm hopes to expand its reach in the area and help even more injured victims obtain any compensation they deserve under California law.

The stated mission of the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce is to "Champion, Engage & Promote a Dynamic & Fun Business Community in Southwest Riverside County." The two Chambers, Murrietta and Wildomar, merged in 2017.

At the time, CEO Patrick Ellis stated that:

"The merge is a unifying of both organizations to form a partnership in order to maximize benefits for the business community. The Chamber exists to strengthen the local economy, promote the community, provide networking opportunities to build business relations and represent the interests of business with Government. The merging of Murrieta and Wildomar will benefit our existing members and our new members by expanding the network of businesses in our communities."

Joining the Chamber will provide Gomez Trial Attorneys with several benefits, all of which will help them better reach injured victims in the region.

Some of the more notable benefits of joining the Chamber include:

Access to political and business leaders

Political advocacy

Updates on the community business environment

Connectivity through the Chamber's membership directory and MemberPlus app

Heightened brand awareness and a larger business network in Southwest Riverside County

Gomez Trial Attorneys is a California law firm with offices throughout Southern California, including Temecula, San Diego, Bakersfield, Palm Springs, San Luis Obispo, Solana Beach, and El Centro. The firm focuses its practice on representing people injured in accidents, including car accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall accidents, mass tort cases, and nursing home abuse. In addition, they regularly work with sexual abuse and assault survivors, as well as those who suffered serious brain injuries. The firm has recovered more than $750 million on behalf of injured victims.

Prospective clients can schedule a free case evaluation with an attorney at the firm by calling their office at (619) 237-3490 or contacting them online .

