Relay Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data on RLY-4008 and Preclinical Data on RLY-2608 at AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced that initial clinical data for RLY-4008 and preclinical data for RLY-2608 have been selected for a plenary oral and poster presentation, respectively, at the upcoming virtual AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets Conference, being held October 7-10, 2021.



RLY-4008 is a potent, selective and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2 that entered a first-in-human clinical trial in September 2020. RLY-2608 is the first allosteric, pan-mutant (H1047X, E542X and E545X), and isoform-selective PI3Kα inhibitor and is on track to initiate a first-in-human clinical trial in the first half of 2022. Relay Therapeutics will host a live webcast on October 8, 2021 at 12:30 pm E.T. to discuss the results of the two presentations.

Late Breaking Plenary Oral Presentation Details for RLY-4008:

Title: First results of RLY-4008, a potent and highly selective FGFR2 inhibitor in a first-in-human study in patients with FGFR2-altered cholangiocarcinoma and multiple solid tumors

Abstract Number: LB6604

Session Title: Plenary Session 2: New Drugs on the Horizon

Date/Time: October 8, 2021 at 10:25 am E.T.

Poster Presentation Details for RLY-2608:

Title: Discovery and characterization of RLY-2608: The first allosteric, mutant, and isoform-selective inhibitor of PI3Kα

Abstract Number: P251

Date/Time: All poster presentations are made available by the conference at the opening of the meeting on October 7, 2021 at 9:00 am E.T.

The presentation and poster will be available shortly after being presented on the Relay Therapeutics website at https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About RLY-4008

RLY-4008 is a potent, selective and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is frequently altered in certain cancers. FGFR2 is one of four members of the FGFR family, a set of closely related proteins with highly similar protein sequences and properties. Preclinically, RLY-4008 demonstrates FGFR2-dependent killing in cancer cell lines and induces regression in in vivo models, while showing minimal inhibition of other targets, including other members of the FGFR family. In addition, RLY-4008 demonstrates strong activity against known clinical on-target resistance mutations in cellular and in vivo preclinical models. RLY-4008 is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human clinical trial designed to treat patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors. To learn more about the first-in-human clinical trial of RLY-4008, please visit here.

About RLY-2608

RLY-2608 is the lead program of multiple preclinical efforts to discover and develop mutant selective inhibitors of PI3Kα. PI3Kα is the most frequently mutated kinase in solid tumors, with oncogenic mutations detected in about 13% of patients with solid tumors. Traditionally, the development of PI3Kα inhibitors has focused on the active, or orthosteric site. The therapeutic index of orthosteric inhibitors is limited by the lack of clinically meaningful selectivity for mutant versus wild-type PI3Kα and off-isoform activity. Toxicity related to inhibition of wild-type PI3Kα and other PI3K isoforms results in sub-optimal inhibition of mutant PI3Kα with reductions in dose intensity and frequent discontinuation. The Dynamo™ platform enabled the discovery of RLY-2608, the first allosteric, pan-mutant (H1047X, E542X and E545X), and isoform-selective PI3Kα inhibitor designed to overcome these limitations. RLY-2608 is on path to initiate a first-in-human clinical trial in the first half of 2022.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Relay Therapeutics is the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of disparate technologies. The Company’s Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches to effectively drug protein targets that have previously been intractable. The Company’s initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

