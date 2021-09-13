Automotive Brake Caliper Market to Value USD 13 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive brake caliper market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 13 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Government emphasis on automakers for manufacturing more fuel-efficient vehicles is fueling the growth of the brake caliper market during the forecast period.

Many brake calipers manufacturers are focusing to reduce the overall weight of the braking units to reduce automobile consumption and resultant carbon emissions and particulates through the development of solutions. These solutions may include the use of methodologies for reducing caliper mass without minimizing performance and caliper functionality improvement by defining new characteristics for the pairing of piston & seal and optimizing the new concept of pad sliding system. Innovations and research activities enable industry players to sustain in the intense competition, thereby escalating the automotive brake caliper market growth.

The floating brake calipers segment will observe over 3.5% CAGR in the automotive brake caliper market. Floating brake calipers are less likely to be adopted by automobile manufacturers and their market share is expected to decline in the global automotive brake caliper industry over the forecast timespan. The floating brake caliper movement is in and out motion. This type consists of a maximum of only two pistons on the rotor's inner side. Current developments in the floating disc brake seem to be concentrated resulting in a lesser growth rate as compared to the fixed type.

In 2020, North America held over 20% share in automotive brake caliper market revenue. This can be mainly attributed to high demand from the developed countries such as the U.S. The substantial demand is credited to the rising number of on-road vehicles and enhanced sales of LCVs. The growing penetration of disc brakes in passenger vehicles will further fuel revenue generation. A strong distribution channel, offering products via an online platform is another factor enhancing the product visibility over the forecast timeframe.

The key players in the automotive brake caliper market are focusing on collaborations or partnerships with vehicle manufacturers for product development and direct sales of the product.

Some major findings of the automotive brake caliper market report include:

The brake caliper enhances the driver control over the vehicle and helps to reduce the stopping distance, increasing the brake caliper penetration automotive vehicles.



The increasing adoption of electric vehicles owing to government low tax rates is positively impacting the growth of the brake caliper market.



Electric park brake, low drag caliper, and rear caliper integrated parking brakes are provided in a wide range of vehicles. Advancements in brake calipers result in high performance, reduced weight, and improved fuel efficiency.



The demand for the brake calipers in the two-wheelers segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast timeframe. Proliferating electric bikes and motorcycle production particularly in developing economies will fuel the industry growth. The product assists in reduced braking distance and offers instant stopping, positively influencing market growth.



Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many automotive manufacturers are focusing on the decentralization of the key components or raw materials, as depending on a single supplier may cause disruption in the supply chain of the company.

