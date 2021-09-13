Cell Line Development Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global cell line development market size is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the rise in various research and development activities for the preparation of vaccines. Many companies are making use of advanced technologies and equipment to develop medicines of the highest quality for complex diseases. Some of the important trends that will drive the industry demand are mentioned below:

Use of reagents & media in Asia Pacific market:

Cell line development market in APAC region is estimated to be valued at over $2 billion by 2027. Reagents & media, accessories & consumables, and equipment are the main product categories of the market. Asia Pacific market share from reagents & media segment was valued at $500 million in 2020. These components are widely used in cell cultures and play a vital role supporting the growth of cells and microorganisms. Sources like amino acids, inorganic salts, and serums are helpful in the development of various cell lines.

Role of non-mammalian cells in cell line development process:

The non-mammalian cell segment is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% through 2027. These cells mainly use insects and amphibians in various experiments and biomedical studies. For example, Drosophila melanogaster, better known as the common fruit fly, is highly used in different experiments that center around cell line development. In October 2018, US-based company Millipore Sigma introduced its first non-mammalian cell line called the Sf-9 insect cell line which will be used in vaccine development and gene therapy processes.

Continuous cell lines gain traction in Asia Pacific:

Recombinant, continuous, primary, and hybridoma cell lines are the main cell line types used for different scientific and biological purposes. Among these, Asia Pacific cell line development industry size from continuous cell lines will expand at 14% CAGR between 2021-2027. This cell line can grow at an infinite rate and is usually derived from immortalized cell lines. Continuous cell lines find high usage in tools for biological research , toxicity tests, and even in production of biological compounds like therapeutic proteins, antibodies, and vaccines.

Primary cell line type essential for drug development in Europe:

Europe cell line development market size is anticipated to cross a valuation of $2 billion by 2027. Primary cell line type captured nearly 19% of Europe market share in 2020. This type of cell line is extracted from a specific organ of a species and isolated with the help of mechanical and enzymatic procedures. This cell line is majorly used for research and drug development. Primary cell lines help in the manufacturing of vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and other biological compounds.

Mammalian cells for vaccine production in Europe:

The mammalian cell segment held nearly 72% Europe market share in 2020. An important reason for this is that the cells are commonly used to produce vaccines for viral infections with the help of genetic engineering. Mammalian cells also find robust use in drug development processes. These drugs are eventually used to treat life threatening health issues like cancer, genetic disorders, and many others.

Germany cell line development market gains momentum:

Germany market size will expand at a CAGR of over 11% through 2027. Germany has one of the most advanced healthcare infrastructures in the world due to the introduction of novel technologies like AI and machine learning. The research and development practices adopted by the country are quite innovative. Germany is seeing a worrying rise in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle and growing geriatric population. The above-mentioned factors observed by industry leaders in the country have prompted them to increase their production of therapeutic proteins and vaccines, increasing the innovations in cell line development processes.

Cancer cases surge in North America:

Cell line development process will play a vital role in the treatment of chronic diseases like cancer in North America . The US leads in the number of deaths caused by cancer. According to a report by the National Cancer Institute, nearly 1,806,590 new cancer cases had been detected in the US in 2020.

Cell line development industry in North America is projected to reach a valuation of around $2.9 billion by 2027. Cell lines taken from cancer cells can help researchers in finding out new treatments that have the potential to successfully treat cancer patients.

Use of cell line development process in bioproduction:

Cell line development procedure will find high application across bioproduction in North America. The focus of pharmaceutical companies in the region is to develop high-quality vaccines, proteins, and cell-based therapies. The need for biosimilars and biologic products is growing at a steady rate in the regional healthcare sector, prompting the use of cell line development processes in bioproduction.

