Global crowdfunding market size to accumulate USD 25800 million by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per seasoned analysts, global crowdfunding market size was worth USD 12270 million in 2020 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2027, thereby accumulating USD 25800 by the end of the projected timeline.

The study segments the marketplace on the basis of type gamut and application spectrum in order to comprehend micro & macro industry development, and offers valuable insights pertaining to growth rate, sales accrued, and revenue share of each segment. It further incorporates an in-depth analysis of the regional landscape and competitive hierarchy, while enlisting major market players as well as new entrants in the business sphere.

Improved accessibility to social media platform with easy availability of internet services, leading to numerous social media campaigns for crowdfunding is propelling the industry growth. For the unversed, crowdfunding refers to a type of alternative lending to fund a venture or project by raising money from a large number of people via the internet.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3950921/

With Covid-19 pandemic, the market witnessed a boost with huge popularity of crowdfunding donation programs aimed at helping communities, organizations, and people to battle against the global crisis.

Expounding the market segmentation

Based on type, the industry is fragmented into reward-based crowdfunding, equity crowdfunding, donation, and others. The reward-based crowdfunding segment captured around 74% industry share in 2019.

Speaking of application spectrum, worldwide crowdfunding marketplace is categorized into cultural industries, product, technology, healthcare, and others.

Elaborating the regional landscape

Regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are speculated to influence the overall industry dynamics. As per estimated, China accounted for 37% share in global crowdfunding market in 2019, thereby leading the growth graph. On the other hand, Europe and the United States held 17% and 37% industry share, respectively, in the same year.

Competitive hierarchy

Major industry players include Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Inc., GoFundMe, Fundable LLC, Crowdcube Limited, GoGetFunding, Patreon, Inc., Crowdfunder, Inc., CircleUp, AngelList, DonorsChoose, Crowdfunder UK, ConnectionPoint Systems, Inc., Companisto GmbH, Campfire, Inc., Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Crowdo Holdings Pte Ltd., CrowdPlus Asia, MoDian, Idianchou, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, JD.com, Inc., and Suning.com Co., Ltd.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-crowdfunding-market-size-status-and-forecast-2021-2027

Global Crowdfunding Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2021)

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation

Others

Global Crowdfunding Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2021)

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Others

Global Crowdfunding Market, Regional analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2021)

North America

United States

Canada





Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of APAC





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of LATAM





Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





Global Crowdfunding Market, Competitive Analysis (Revenue USD Million,2016-2021)

Kickstarter

Indiegogo, Inc.

GoFundMe

Fundable LLC

Crowdcube Limited

GoGetFunding

Patreon, Inc.

Crowdfunder, Inc.

CircleUp

AngelList

DonorsChoose

Crowdfunder UK

ConnectionPoint Systems, Inc.

Companisto GmbH

Campfire, Inc.

Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd.

Crowdo Holdings Pte Ltd.

CrowdPlus Asia

MoDian

Idianchou

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

JD.com, Inc.

Suning.com Co., Ltd.





Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Reward-based Crowdfunding

1.2.3 Equity Crowdfunding

1.2.4 Donation and Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Cultural Industries

1.3.3 Technology

1.3.4 Product

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Crowdfunding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Crowdfunding Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Crowdfunding Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Crowdfunding Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Crowdfunding Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Crowdfunding Market Trends

2.3.2 Crowdfunding Market Drivers

2.3.3 Crowdfunding Market Challenges

2.3.4 Crowdfunding Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Crowdfunding Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Crowdfunding Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Crowdfunding Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Crowdfunding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Crowdfunding Revenue

3.4 Global Crowdfunding Market Concentration Ratio

4 Crowdfunding Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Crowdfunding Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Crowdfunding Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Crowdfunding Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Crowdfunding Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Crowdfunding Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Crowdfunding Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Crowdfunding Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Crowdfunding Market Size by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Crowdfunding Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Crowdfunding Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Crowdfunding Market Size by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Crowdfunding Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Crowdfunding Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Crowdfunding Market Size by Application

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

Related Report:

Digital Banking Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The digital banking market is likely to witness exponential growth in the coming years owing to increasing internet penetration, growing digitalization initiatives by government, hassle-free payment options, and rising cyber security issues. Digital banking is moving online wherein banks are focusing towards the digitalization of all the traditional banking activities as well as programs services that were only available to customers in the bank branch. This comprises of activities such as bill payment, checking account management, loan management, account services, money transfers, withdrawals or deposits, and applying for financial products among others. Digital banking is usually done via smart devices over the internet like desktop, laptop, tablets, and smartphones. From a regional frame of reference, Latin America digital banking market will witness a CAGR of more than 5% through the analysis time period owing to the growing digitalization initiatives by government. Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa digital banking market will witness substantial growth over the coming years. Digital banking market in Africa is likely to witness high growth owing to the to rising internet penetration, which would foster the industry outlook further.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.