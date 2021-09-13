Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market to 2027: Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental Growth Driver

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market to Reach $112.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires estimated at US$79.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$112.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Non-Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$85.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



Parts & Accessories Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

In the global Parts & Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Smart Lighting Market

Home Office Trend Drives Demand for Lighting with Smart Features

Types of Lighting Fixtures

End-Use Sectors

Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: Shaping the Future of Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions Poised to Record Healthy Gains

Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant

Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand

Competition

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

M&A Emerges as Viable Approach Amid Growing Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prominent Technologies with Potential to Transform Lighting Industry

Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental Growth Driver for the Market

LED Lamps and Luminaires' Penetration Varies Across General Lighting Segments

LED Luminaires Adoption in Commercial Buildings Set to Increase

Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities to Drive Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires

Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand

LED Outdoor Lighting Poised for High Adoption in the Future

LED Lighting Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs

OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category

Demand for Waterproof LED Luminaires Witnesses a Surge

Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and Luminaires

Advances in Foundation Technology and Processes Allow LEDs to become Smarter

Advances in LED Domain Allow Luminaires to Evolve at Lighting Speed

Lighting Innovations to Support Performance, Quality and Connectivity

Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality

Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires

IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting Applications

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products

Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting Networks

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam, Presenting Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions

Demand Rises for Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in Industrial Applications

Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated Hours and Applications

Modernization Initiatives to Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires

Latest Trends and Innovations in Industrial LED Lighting Industry

Automotive Remains a Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Systems

With COVID-19 Severely Impacting Automobile Production Activity, Demand for Vehicular Lighting Products Set for Significant Decline

Noteworthy Trends in Next-Generation Automotive Lighting

Laser Light Represents Cornerstone Technology for Automotive Headlight

Stylish and Decorative Luminaires Drive Market Growth for Architectural Fixtures

Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains

Innovative Architectural Lighting Trends & Innovations

Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market

UV Light Emerges as Important Weapon in War against COVID-19 Pandemic

Continuous Innovations & Changing Design Trends: The Mark of Lighting Fixtures Market

Transformative Trends in Lighting Designs

Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends

Fixture Designs Impact Performance and Environment

Key Trends in the Lighting Fixtures Market

A Review of Select Innovative LED Fixtures

Demographic and Socioeconomic Trends Influence Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Urbanization Trend

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

