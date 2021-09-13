U.S. Consumer Bill Pay Providers Vendor Comparison Report 2021 - Laying the Foundation for Future Intelligent Use of Payment Data

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Vendor Comparison of Consumer Bill Pay Providers: Laying the Foundation for Future Intelligent Use of Payment Data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
U.S. Vendor Comparison of Consumer Bill Pay Providers: Laying the Foundation for Future Intelligent Use of Payment Data, highlights the capabilities and product differentiators of several fintech providers in this market.
The drudgery of paying bills has gotten a new technology spin and an ever-improving user experience for consumers in recent years. This multi trillion-dollar corner of the payments industry is receiving more scrutiny from financial institutions, billers, and the many other participants in the value chain looking to simplify and improve the process.
Highlights of the report include:
- Review of the complex realities of the bill pay market
- Bill pay market size and forecast of the shift of payment types used
- Discussion of features required to complete a modern bill pay experience
- Definitions of key terms and concepts
- Review of five bill pay solution providers with in-market solutions that banks, credit unions, and fintech may want to consider
- A comparison to financial institution solution with bill pay providers in important, adjacent markets including:
- direct-to-consumer,
- biller-direct, and
- white-label, financial institution biller-direct
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- About the Methodology
- The State of the Bill Pay Industry
- Market Sizing for Bill Pay Services
- Key Definitions and Concepts
- The Vendor Participants
- Key Features
- Conclusion: Where Bill Pay Goes Next
Companies Mentioned
- Aliaswire
- Allied Payment Network
- BillGO
- doxo
- Early Warning Services
- Finovera
- FIS
- Fiserv
- Jack Henry
- Mastercard
- PayNearMe
- Payrailz
- Payveris
- Paymentus
- The Clearing House
- Walmart
- Western Union
