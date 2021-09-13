Global Warranty Management Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Industry, Deployment, Software and Region

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warranty Management Market Research Report by Industry, by Deployment, by Software, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Warranty Management Market size was estimated at USD 2,026.27 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,579.59 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 27.64% to reach USD 8,764.50 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Warranty Management to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Industry, the Warranty Management Market was studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

Based on Service, the Warranty Management Market was studied across Consulting Services, Managed Services, Professional Services, Support & Maintenance, and Training & Education.

Based on Deployment, the Warranty Management Market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises.

Based on Software, the Warranty Management Market was studied across Administration Management, Claim Management, Service Contract, and Warranty Intelligence.

Based on Region, the Warranty Management Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Warranty Management Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Warranty Management Market, including Brill App Software and Solutions Private Limited, Evia Information Systems Pvt. Ltd, FieldEZ Technologies Pvt Ltd, Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB, Infosys Limited, Insightpro, International Business Machines Corporation, Jamocha Tech Private Limited, MetaSystems Hard & Software GmbH, Mize, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., PretaWeb Pty Ltd, PTC Inc., Registria, Inc. by Affect Marketing LLC, SAP SE, SiteOne Services Inc., Tavant Technologies, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Tract Systems US, Inc., Wipro Limited, and Zed-Axis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Warranty Management Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Warranty Management Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Warranty Management Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Warranty Management Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Warranty Management Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Warranty Management Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Warranty Management Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Enablement of uninterrupted information and product flow

5.1.1.2. Scalability for high-performance architecture

5.1.1.3. High-cost warranty processes drive the adoption

5.1.1.4. Customer-centric warranty coverage and enhanced customer experience for dealers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High training cost

5.1.2.2. Automotive analytics and early warning system

5.1.2.3. Warranty management processes are largely ad-hoc and lack best practice

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. A holistic approach to tackle warranty

5.1.3.2. Configured as business needs dictate

5.1.3.3. Integrated warranty management solution

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Big data issues and connectivity challenge

5.1.4.2. Collaborative technology

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Warranty Management Market, by Industry

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aerospace & Defense

6.3. Automotive & Transportation

6.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

6.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

6.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

6.7. Education

6.8. Energy & Utilities

6.9. Government & Public Sector

6.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

6.11. Information Technology

6.12. Manufacturing

6.13. Media & Entertainment

6.14. Telecommunication

6.15. Travel & Hospitality



7. Warranty Management Market, by Service

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consulting Services

7.3. Managed Services

7.4. Professional Services

7.5. Support & Maintenance

7.6. Training & Education



8. Warranty Management Market, by Deployment

8.1. Introduction

8.2. On-Cloud

8.3. On-Premises



9. Warranty Management Market, by Software

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Administration Management

9.3. Claim Management

9.4. Service Contract

9.5. Warranty Intelligence



10. Americas Warranty Management Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Warranty Management Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Warranty Management Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Brill App Software and Solutions Private Limited

14.2. Evia Information Systems Pvt. Ltd

14.3. FieldEZ Technologies Pvt Ltd

14.4. Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB

14.5. Infosys Limited

14.6. Insightpro

14.7. International Business Machines Corporation

14.8. Jamocha Tech Private Limited

14.9. MetaSystems Hard & Software GmbH

14.10. Mize, Inc.

14.11. Oracle Corporation

14.12. Pegasystems Inc.

14.13. PretaWeb Pty Ltd

14.14. PTC Inc.

14.15. Registria, Inc. by Affect Marketing LLC

14.16. SAP SE

14.17. SiteOne Services Inc.

14.18. Tavant Technologies, Inc.

14.19. Tech Mahindra Limited

14.20. Tract Systems US, Inc.

14.21. Wipro Limited

14.22. Zed-Axis Technologies Pvt. Ltd



15. Appendix

