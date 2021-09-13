Global $620+ Million Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Matrix Composites - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Metal Matrix Composites Market to Reach $620.4 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Matrix Composites estimated at US$458.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$620.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Aluminum Matrix Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$271.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Refractory Metal Matrix Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Metal Matrix Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$134.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Other Materials Segment to Record 3% CAGR



In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$71.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$85 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$89.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

Composites - A Prelude

Metal Matrix Composites - A Review

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth in Industrial Sector

Market Outlook

Competitive Landscape - A Brief Overview

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

3A Composites

3M Company

ADMA Products, Inc.

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

Ceradyne, Inc.

CPS Technologies Corporation

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH

DWA Aluminum Composites USA, Inc.

GKN plc

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Materion Corp.

Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, Inc.

SANTIER, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Thermal Transfer Composites LLC

TISICS Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Matrix Composites - the Future of Metals

Ground Transportation Industry - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Automotive Industry - A Major End-Use Market for Metal Matrix Composite

Aluminum Metal Matrix - The Most Preferred in Automotive Industry

Nanotechnology Technique Used for Advanced Engineering Materials

Increase in Automotive Production Augurs Well for the Market

Opportunity Indicators

Railways - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Electronics Sector Offers Robust Growth Opportunities for MMCs

Opportunities Aplenty in Electronics Packaging & Thermal Management Applications

Opportunity Indicators

Healthy Outlook for the World Commercial Aviation Industry Drives Demand for Metal Matrix Composites

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-Term Opportunities

Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects for Metal Matrix Composites

Developments and Innovations Underway

A Look into Other Defense Related Applications for MMCs

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Adoption of MMCs in Production of Military/Defense Related Products

Nuclear Power Continues to Find Attention - To Boost Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Expanding Applications to Drive Future Growth

Metal Composite Materials Find Increased Usage in Buildings

Sports and Biomedical Sectors

Power Transmission Segment Offers Plenty of Opportunities

MMC Issues & Challenges

The Way Forward

Hybrid MMCs for Better Mechanical Properties

Nano Particles-Reinforced MMCs - A Most Recent Advancement

Potential Applications of Nano Particles-reinforced MMCs

New Stir-Casting Method for Economically Viable Production of MMCs in Large Quantities

Ceramic-Matrix-Composites Gain Popularity for Aircraft Engines but Issues Persist

