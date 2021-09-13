Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027 - Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Movie Ticketing Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Movie Ticketing Services estimated at US$19.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.

PC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Online Movie Ticketing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Online Movie Ticketing Market: Convenience of Online Booking Platform Drives Growth

Recent Market Activity

The State of Cinema Industry: A Key Indicator of Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Business

Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions

Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions

Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)

Atom Tickets LLC (USA)

BookMyShow.com (India)

Carnival Cinemas (India)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Cineplex, Inc. (Canada)

Fandango, Inc. (USA)

MovieTickets.com, LLC (USA)

INOX Leisure Limited (India)

KyaZoonga (India)

Maoyan-Weiying (China)

Moviefone, Inc. (USA)

Mtime.com, Inc. (China)

PVR Cinemas (India)

Tao Piao Piao (China)

VOX Cinemas (UAE)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet Access Broadens Online Movie Ticketing Market

Increasing Significance of Mobile Platform Fuels Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Market

Increasing Penetration of Smartphone Devices Drives Users to Book Tickets Online

Transition from Single Screen to Multiplexes Bolsters Online Ticket Bookings

Enhanced Movie-Going Experience Drives Movie Admissions

Positive Influence of Digital Cinema on Movie-Going Aids Online Ticketing Market

Mainstream Role of E-Commerce in B2C Transactions Instigates Stellar Growth

Flurry of Social Networking Sites Foster Movie Ticket Sales

Issues & Challenges

Piracy Takes the Wind Out of the Market's Sails

Rising Ticket Prices & Surcharges Impact Cinema Admissions

Alternative Film Delivery Methods Jeopardizes Profitability

Online Frauds, Ticket Booking Problems Cap Business Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

