United States Fish, Small Mammal, Herptile, and Bird Pet Products Market Report 2021 - Other Pet Products Market Now Approaching the $3 Billion Mark

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish, Small Mammal, Herptile, and Bird Products: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities, 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Fish, Small Mammal, Herptile, and Bird Products report examines these and other opportunities for growth in the other pet market, breaking out sales and marketing/new product trends by animal type.
The report also covers ownership patterns, product purchasing patterns, and top marketers in the other pet arena by animal type. Changing purchasing channel trends are also covered, including the roles played by pet specialty stores and e-commerce.
A pandemic-driven "pets other than dogs or cats" acquisition spree spiked sales of herptile (reptile and amphibian), small mammal (or "small animal"), and bird products as pet lovers purchased setup and other supplies to care for their new pets.
New pet acquisitions raised ownership levels of pets other than dogs and cats to the highest in a decade for three of the four main "other pet" types, with pet birds being the exception. In the wake of COVID-19, 12.2% of all U.S. households own one (or more) type of pet other than dogs and cats, up from 10.8% five years ago.
Now approaching the $3 billion mark, the "other pet" products market posted sales increases across categories in 2020, such that the resulting 18.5% sales increase surpassed even the unprecedented growth experienced by the retail pet products sector overall.
Despite the economic setbacks and uncertainties since COVID-19, the publisher's survey results from June 2021 show that only 4% of other pet owners decreased their pet spending in the previous 12 months, while 33% increased it.
Product premiumization plays a part in this spending increase, with other pet owners following the pattern of dog and cat owners in seeking out costlier natural foods and more design-conscious and eco-friendly non-food products such as bedding, habitats/enclosures, and toys.
Scope and Market Definition
This report analyzes the U.S. market for pets other than dogs and cats, broken out into the following four categories:
- Fish and aquarium products - Food, aquariums, filtration products, and aquarium decor for freshwater and saltwater fish.
- Small mammal (often termed "small animal") pet products - Food and treats, enclosures, enclosure accessories, bedding, and toys for small mammals such as mice, rats, hamsters, gerbils, sugar gliders, rabbits, guinea pigs, and chinchillas.
- Herptile (reptile and amphibian) pet products - Food, enclosures, heating and lighting, decor, and accessories for all types of reptile and amphibian species, including turtles, snakes, geckos, chameleons, newts, iguanas, and bearded dragons.
- Pet bird products - Food, toys, cages, and cage accessories for pet birds such as budgies, canaries, and parrots. Although the focus is on pet birds, 2020 sales of wild bird products are also noted.
- All food and non-food product sales discussed are for commercial products specifically marketed for other pets and do not include general foods (such as fresh fruits or vegetables) or other general market products used for pets. This report does not cover products for pets outside the description of the animal types listed above, such as farm animals or insects/arachnids kept as pets. Sales figures also exclude sales of live animals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Scope and Market Definition: "Other Pets"
- The Market
- Market Outlook
- Channel Trends
- The Marketers
- Consumer Trends
- Regulation of Other Pet Market
- Looking Ahead
- Fish and Aquarium Products
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Small Mammal Products
- The Market
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Herptile Products
- Pet Bird Products
- Opportunities
- The Pandemic Population Boost
- Multiple Pet Households
- Focus on Fun
- Omnimarket/E-commerce
- Premium Pet Food and Treats
- Environmentally Friendly Supplies
- Health & Wellness
- CBD
2. Introduction
- The Market
- Sales Skyrocket with COVID-19
- Herptile Category Sees Largest Percentage Growth
- Supplies Sales Make Up Bulk of Market
- Market Outlook
- "Other" Pet Appeal Unleashed
- Population Gains for "Other" Pets
- COVID Motivators for Pet Acquisition
- Characteristics of Other Pet Acquisition
- Where Other Pets Are Acquired
- Trend to Multiple Pets, Multiple Types of Pets
- Sources Influencing Pet Acquisition
- Motivations Influencing Pet Acquisition
- Pet Spending Among Other Pet Owners
- Pet Care Experience Level Varies by Type of Other Pet
- "Pets as Family" Mindset Not Limited to Dogs and Cats
- Other Pet Owners Less Likely to Visit Veterinarian
- Product Shortages Hamper Other Pet Market
- Channel Trends
- Pet Specialty Chains Capture Over Half of Market
- In-Store Purchase Most Common Way to Shop
- Pet Specialty Stores Fulfill Specific Role in Other Pet Sales
- The Marketers
- A Consolidated Market
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Consumer Trends
- 12% of Households Have "Other" Pets
- Overview of "Other" Pet Population
- Number of Pets Owned
- Other Pet Ownership Demographics
- Regulation of Other Pet Market
- No Federal Law Regulates Other Pet Animal Sales
- Exotic Pets Subject to Increased Scrutiny
- Looking Ahead
- Sales Projected to Moderate Through 2025
- Pet Specialty Chains Will Continue to Control Over Half of Market
3. Fish and Aquarium Products
- Extraordinary Growth in 2020
- Aquatics Market Has Largest Share of Supplies
- Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales
- Fish Ownership
- Types of Freshwater Fish Owned
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Overview
- Food
- Tanks
- Tank Decor
- Filtration and Water Maintenance
4. Small Mammal Products
- Growth Expected to Outpace Overall Market
- Food Draws Largest Share in Small Mammal
- Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales
- Small Mammal Ownership
- Small Mammal Owner Preparedness
- Expense of Keeping Small Mammals
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Overview
- Food and Treats
- Enclosures, Habitats, and Bedding
- Other Products
5. Herptile Products
- Chapter Highlights
- The Market
- Herptiles Market Sees Largest Sales Bump
- Herptile Market by Product Type
- Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales
- Herptile Ownership
- Herptile Owner Preparedness
- Expense of Keeping Herptiles
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Overview
- Food
- Live Foods
- Packaged Foods
- Enclosures and Accessories
- Enclosure Decor
- Heating, Lighting, and Bedding
6. Pet Bird Products
- Chapter Highlights
- The Market
- Moderate Growth in 2020
- Pet Bird Market Share of Sales by Type
- Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales
- Pet Bird Ownership
- Marketing and New Product Trends
- Overview
- Foods and Treats
- Toys
- CBD Supplements
- Wild Bird Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7d5rv