Caroline Miller Joins Alpine Macro as Chief Asset Allocation Strategist

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Macro, a Montreal-based independent investment research firm announced that veteran global strategist Caroline Miller has joined its team. As Chief Asset Allocation Strategist, Caroline will offer Alpine Macro clients actionable global asset allocation strategy based on themes emanating from the firm's investment research.

Prior to joining Alpine Macro, Caroline spent eight years with BCA Research, where she served as a global strategist and the chief advocate for the firm's research around the world. Before that, Caroline was an Executive Director and multi-asset portfolio manager at UBS Global Asset Management (New York/Montreal). Previously, she managed global fixed income at La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (Montreal), and J.P. Morgan Investment Management (London). Caroline began her career as a fixed income and currency analyst at GMO (Boston) in 1992. She holds an MBA (Finance) from INSEAD, a BA (History) from Harvard University as well as the CFA and ICD.D designations.

"I have known Caroline for many years and she always impresses me with the breadth and depth of her experience and knowledge of global financial markets. I am thrilled that Caroline is now a part of our growing research team. Alpine Macro's clients will benefit greatly from her insight and experience," said Chen Zhao, Alpine Macro Chief Global Strategist.

"Caroline joining us is a testament to Alpine Macro always putting research first. We will continue to invest in top talent to sharpen our research and broaden our coverage of clients' needs. With Caroline leading our global asset allocation strategy, Alpine Macro is well-positioned to offer clients actionable and timely asset allocation advice," added Arun Kumar, CEO of Alpine Macro.

Says Miller: "I am delighted to rejoin old colleagues, friends, and mentors at Alpine Macro. As a lifelong student of global markets, I am grateful for the opportunity to work with this seasoned team whose mission has and will always be focused on generating unique investment insight for clients."

About Alpine Macro: Founded in 2017, Alpine Macro is an independent global investment research firm based in Montreal, Canada. Alpine Macro focuses on the analysis of major macro-economic forces and specializes in forecasting the direction of global financial markets, while providing actionable recommendations on investment strategy and asset allocation. Please visit www.alpinemacro.com for more details.

