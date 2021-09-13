Point Loma Nazarene University Chapel Awarded International Architecture Award® for 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrier Johnson + CULTURE, a leading 44 year old Architecture, Interior Architecture, Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning firm in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest is honored to receive a 2021 International Architecture Award® for the Point Loma Nazarene University Lyle and Grace Prescott Memorial Prayer Chapel in the Religious Buildings Award Category, organized by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design together with The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

According to the IAA, "Now in its 18th year, The International Architectural Awards are the oldest and most prestigious distinguished international building awards program that honors new and cutting-edge design worldwide. This annual program, organized by both our institutions, also promotes international architecture and design to our public audience globally. This year, the Museum received a record number of projects for new buildings, landscape architecture, and urban planning from the most important firms practicing globally."

An international jury composed of distinguished architects, designers, critics, and educators worked remotely selecting Award Winners from a deep shortlist of over 450 projects.

On Friday, September 10th, 2021, the official Awards Gala Reception / Dinner took place at a venue next to the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. The Point Loma Nazarene University Chapel was also featured in a special exhibition "The City and the World" at The Contemporary Space Athens, and published in a special issue of Global Design + Urbanism XXI "New International Architecture 2021."

"It is an honor to have been selected among such prominent submissions for this unique design award. We are indebted to the campus of Point Loma Nazarene University for allowing us the freedom to express our deeper meaning in a space dedicated to prayer," states Carrier Johnson + CULTURE Co-founder Gordon R. Carrier FAIA.

Carrier Johnson + CULTURE develops an authentic relationship with each client that enables the vision to come to life. When designing the Point Loma Nazarene University Chapel, aspects such as the serene natural setting, the university's guiding values, and the spiritual significance of the structure's role as a spiritual and academic anchor for the campus were essential to the vision. The collaboration of PLNU and CJ+C is shown throughout the chapel and the result is award-winning architecture.

About Carrier Johnson + CULTURE

As a design-centric practice focused on the merger of architecture, interior environments, landscape design and urban planning, Carrier Johnson + CULTURE works in partnership with clients in multiple market sectors, including affordable housing, government, healthcare, higher education, hospitality, life science, military, mixed-use, and office and workplace environments to deliver meaningful design innovation in building, living, wellness, and communication solutions. Our focus on solutions is steeped in authenticity, reflecting the unique three-dimensional brand opportunity of each commission. Visit www.carrierjohnson.com.

