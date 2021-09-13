Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

13 September 2021





FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 15 September 2021

Effective from 15 September 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 15 September 2021 to 15 December 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030491162, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 15 September 2021: 0.9870% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

