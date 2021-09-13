Global Hardware Encryption Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware Encryption Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hardware encryption market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Encryption refers to the process of utilizing an algorithm to convert information or data into codes to prevent any unauthorized access. It protects sensitive data by transforming it into an unreadable ciphertext which can be decrypted using an encryption key. These types of encryption utilize a dedicated processor, which aids in the tasks of authentication and encryption. This processor is physically located on the encrypted drive which often generates the encryption key that can be unlocked using the user's password. Since it protects the data against threats, such as cold boot, malicious code and brute force attacks, it is widely being adopted across diverse industry verticals, including banking, corporate, IT & Telecom, healthcare, etc.



Escalating adoption rates of portable storage devices which are used to transfer information between computers and create backup are one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Hardware encryption devices offer efficient confidentiality of personal data from unauthorized access, which has positively influenced their sales globally. Furthermore, the rising cases of cyber-attacks have led private organizations as well as governments to make a shift toward hardware encryption as these systems are more resilient and deliver faster performance when compared with software encryptions. Moreover, the increasing sales of consumer electronics have led smartphone manufacturers to include fingerprint scanners in their devices. This protects the privacy of the users as well as makes the process of encryption and decryption faster. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hardware encryption market to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Breakup by Algorithm and Standard:

Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)

Rivest- Shamir-Adleman (RSA) Algorithm

Others

Breakup by Architecture:

Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

Breakup by Product:

External Hard Disk Drives

Internal Hard Disk Drives

Inline Network Encryptors

USB Flash Drives

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Gemalto NV, IBM Corp., Imation Corp., Maxim Integrated Products, Micron Technology, Netapp, Samsung Electronics, SanDisk Corporation, Seagate Technology, Thales, Toshiba Corp., Western Digital Corp., Western Digital Technologies, Winmagic, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hardware encryption market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global hardware encryption industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hardware encryption industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the algorithm and standard?

What is the breakup of the market based on the architecture?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global hardware encryption market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hardware Encryption Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Algorithm and Standard

6.1 Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Architecture

7.1 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product

8.1 External Hard Disk Drives

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Internal Hard Disk Drives

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 lnline Network Encryptors

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 USB Flash Drives

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Consumer Electronics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 IT & Telecom

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Transportation

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Aerospace and Defense

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 BFSI

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Gemalto NV

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 IBM Corp.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Imation Corp.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Maxim Integrated Products

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Micron Technology

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Netapp

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Samsung Electronics

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 SanDisk Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Seagate Technology

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Thales

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Toshiba Corp.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Western Digital Corp.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Western Digital Technologies

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 Winmagic

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf3s8o