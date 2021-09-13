Canadian Brand DAVIDsTEA Celebrates Gold Birthday

English French

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is thrilled to announce the celebration of the brand’s 13th birthday on Monday, September 13. Special promotions will be available all day long at all 18 DAVIDsTEA flagship stores across Canada, and online at davidstea.com.

September 13 Birthday Promotions

Bringing PositiviTEA to the Community

In addition to these special promotions, the brand is pleased to reaffirm its commitment to the Montreal community. DAVIDsTEA will donate 13 percent of proceeds from all in-store and online sales collected on September 13 to local organization Vent Over Tea, a free and confidential active listening service for members of the community that promotes mental wellness and human connection.

“A thirteenth birthday may not seem like a traditional milestone to celebrate, but after a challenging year—for everyone—we feel fortunate to still have the ability to spread the tea love across the community,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer. “We take immense pride in the community that we have built over the last 13 years, and feel truly lucky to infuse people’s lives with our take on positivitea, which is our purpose at DAVIDsTEA. We’re delighted to partner with local non-profit Vent Over Tea as part of our 13th birthday celebrations!”

Join DAVIDsTEA on TikTok (@davidstea_official), and follow the brand on Instagram (@davidstea) and Facebook (@davidstea) to take part in a special birthday contest that will make 13 lucky winners of a year of tea!

To find out more about all 13th Birthday Celebration promotions please consult our Terms & Conditions page.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

