Motorola Networking Products Launch in India

Indian Consumers Can Now Get Intelligent WiFi Performance, Control, and Security at Great Value with the Motorola MH7020 WiFi Mesh System and a Free Mobile App on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

DELHI, INDIA and MANCHESTER, NH , Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced that the Motorola MH7020 Whole Home WiFi Mesh System is now available in India. With this launch, Indian consumers will also receive a free upgrade to its new mobile app, motosync, powered by Minim. Together, the Motorola MH7020 mesh system and motosync app create exceptional coverage, network security, performance, and control at the competitive price of ₹7,999.00 (one-pack), ₹13,999.00 (two-pack), or ₹19,999.00 (three-pack).

“We at Motorola always believe in delivering innovation that matters to consumers,” said Mr. Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific. “India represents over 22 million broadband users and is growing rapidly, while the number of WiFi product offerings are limited. Indian consumers need more choice to improve their home networks, and the Motorola brand, which is trusted for industry leading technology, exceptional product quality and excellent performance is an ideal choice. With class-leading hardware coupled with the motosync app that offers parental controls, data tracking, and advanced management options, we expect Motorola MH7020 to be one of the leading WiFi mesh systems in the India market.”

The Motorola MH7020 WiFi Mesh System delivers maximum internet speeds and with expandable coverage:

● Motorola MH7020 - AC2200 tri-band router

● Motorola MH7022 - Bundles an AC2200 tri-band router with one satellite

● Motorola MH7023 - Bundles an AC2200 tri-band router and two satellites

Unlike dual-band mesh systems that can slow down your WiFi devices, Motorola Whole Home WiFi with Intelligent Tri-Band technology provides a dedicated channel for WiFi backhaul, assuring the fastest Internet speeds possible. With high-power WiFi amplifiers, the Motorola Whole Home WiFi System provides up to 5,000 square feet of coverage, eliminating WiFi dead spots in your home.

The Motorola MH7020 mesh system comes with a mobile app, formerly known as MotoManage. Upon purchase and download, Indian consumers will be directed to a free upgrade to the new motosync app— offering lifetime access to premium features for a seamless and secure connected experience. The motosync app helps you monitor your home WiFi from anywhere and:

Safeguard your network with advanced threat detection and security alerts

Stop unwanted devices from joining your network

Optimize network performance with speed and signal strength scans

Keep your family safe with parental controls

"Motorola MH7020 is the first integrated mesh WiFi system offering in the Indian market that combines high-quality Motorola hardware and a feature-rich motosync app powered by Minim, all at an affordable price," said Mr. Srinivas R Nalla, Managing Director, Minim Asia Pvt. Ltd. "With wide-range performance and the largest area coverage in its segment, our product can blanket most WiFi dead zones across India households."

The Motorola MH7020 is available on Amazon India and Flipkart priced at:

MH7020, (1-pack ₹7,999): Mesh-Ready WiFi Router, Power Adapter, Ethernet Cable, Quick Start Flyer, MotoManage™ App with Free Upgrade to moto sync

MH7022 (2-pack, ₹13,999.00 includes 1 Whole Home WiFi Router, 1 Whole Home WiFi Satellite, 2 Power Adapters, 2 Ethernet Cables, Quick Start Flyer, MotoManage™ App with Free Upgrade to moto sync

MH7023 (3-pack, ₹19,999.00); includes 1 Whole Home WiFi Router, 2 Whole Home WiFi Satellites, 3 Power Adapters, 3 Ethernet Cables, Quick Start Flyer, MotoManage™ App with Free Upgrade to motosync

With over 500 million internet users, India is the second-largest online market in the world. Despite the massive and rapidly growing base of internet users, India is ranked 70th out of 181 countries by average fixed broadband speed.

To learn more about Motorola home networking products, visit https://www.motorola.in

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the merger; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the company’s products to Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

