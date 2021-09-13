Clear Blue Technologies Engages Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory, Announces RSU and Option Grants

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid™ Company, today announces that it has appointed Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital" or "Sophic") as its Capital Markets advisor. Sophic Capital is a comprehensive capital markets advisory firm and will focus on increasing investor awareness of Clear Blue by developing a comprehensive communications strategy and introducing Clear Blue to investment advisors, investment dealers, institutions and other financial professionals.



"Sophic Capital distinguished itself with its breadth of capital markets experience, relationships across the United States and Canada, and initial strategic recommendations to build Clear Blue Technologies’ investor awareness," said Miriam Tuerk, Cofounder and CEO of Clear Blue. "As we continue to build momentum in the business by focusing on our smart off-grid solutions in global markets, we look forward to leveraging Sophic's expertise and relationships to communicate our story to a broader base of investors."

"Clear Blue’s business hits upon several on-secular growth investment themes," said Sophic Capital CEO Sean Peasgood. "There are over 3.8 billion unconnected people waiting to connect to the Internet, and Clear Blue’s wireless, remote power management monitoring and IoT solutions as well as their predictive analytics are proving key to ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity as more people get access. In addition to powering connectivity solutions via telecom cell phone towers and satellite wi-fi, Clear Blue also powers smart-city solutions. On behalf of Sophic’s partners and employees, I’d like to thank Clear Blue Technologies for selecting us to communicate this exciting, on-point story."

Clear Blue’s engagement with Sophic Capital is a 12-month term, on a fee-for-services basis of CAD$8,000 per month. In addition, Clear Blue has granted Sophic 650,000 options to purchase Clear Blue shares at a price of $0.30 per share. The options will vest in equal amounts of 162,500 each quarter over 12 months. The vested Options shall be exercisable up until the earlier of 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) September 8, 2024, being the date, which is three (3) years from the start of their Agreement, or 6 months following its termination. Sophic Capital Inc. and Clear Blue are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but Sophic Capital Inc and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Clear Blue.

Clear Blue further announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,239,053 RSUs to officers and directors, with 1,055,303 vesting on December 31st 2021 and the balance of 183,750 vesting annually over 3 years. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company (“Share”) by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the Company’s 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)



For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO

+1 416 433 3952

investors@clearbluetechnologies.com

www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

+1 437 836 9669

Nik@SophicCapital.com

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Clear Blue’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning financial results and future upcoming contracts.



By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.



An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.



In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.”