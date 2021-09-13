Latin America SVOD Market Report 2021: 131 Million SVOD Subscriptions by 2026; up from 76 Million at End-2021

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America SVOD Forecast 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite several poor economies, Latin America will have 131 million SVOD subscriptions by 2026; up from 76 million at end-2021. Brazil will remain the market leader, with 49 million subscriptions by 2026. Mexico will bring in another 32 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Five US-based platforms [Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO] will account for 91% of the region's paying SVOD subscriptions by end-2026."

Long-established Netflix will continue to lead the market, but its market share will fall. Disney+ will have 33 million subscribers by 2026, with HBO Max boasting another 10 million.

There was a wave of international SVOD platform launches during 2021. Paramount+ started in March, followed by HBO Max in June and Disney's Star+ in August. Discovery+ will also expand in the region.

The report comes in two parts:

Insights:

Detailed country analysis for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico in a 39-page PDF document.

Forecasts:

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 19 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

