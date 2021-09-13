Belmont Abbey College Named Among the Best by U.S. News & World Report

Belmont, NC, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BELMONT, N.C. (September 13, 2021) Today U.S. News & World Report distinguished Belmont Abbey College as one of the top institutions in its class. The 2022 Best Colleges report recognizes the private Catholic liberal arts college as one of the top 20 Best Regional Colleges in the South as well as #4 in the region for Best in Undergraduate Teaching. Additionally, Belmont Abbey is recognized among the Best Value Schools. Recognition in this highly anticipated report places Belmont Abbey among the best colleges in the nation. This comes at an exciting time as the college welcomes the largest incoming traditional student class, invests in new online undergraduate and graduate degree programs, and continues construction on a new nursing wing in its Sacred Heart college facility.

“At Belmont Abbey, we offer an extraordinary classical liberal arts education that cultivates the mind and provides a strong foundation in the most important areas of our student’s lives, including faith, family, and community.” said Dr. Bill Thierfelder, president of Belmont Abbey College. “Our remarkable faculty are at the center of creating this experience and these rankings highlight their invaluable contributions.”

Providing a faith-based quality academic experience is at the core of Belmont Abbey’s foundation, and the faculty are known for their commitment to teaching by the larger community, including their peers. As part of the report released today, Belmont Abbey claimed the 4th spot on the list of Best Undergraduate Teaching institutions, moving up from 9th in 2021. The report also highlights the college’s exceptional value that reflects a commitment to affordable, high-quality education. Coming in at #14 on the list, Belmont Abbey lowered tuition eight years ago and has not increased it since to lessen financial stresses on students and families pursuing higher education.

“As a Catholic, Benedictine institution, we welcome people from all backgrounds and traditions that embrace excellence and virtue," said Dr. Travis Feezell, Provost. “At Belmont Abbey, we are committed to offering quality education in a place where students can reach their full potential among fellow students, our faculty, and our monks.”

As a Catholic college, Belmont Abbey is a place where students can learn, seek, and thrive in an authentic and supportive environment. The college is welcoming its largest incoming traditional student class with 554 new students this fall, including 10 students who are enrolled in the new MHA online program. The MHA program is the college’s first online graduate degree program and offers an affordable, fast path to leadership in the healthcare industry. True to the heart of Belmont Abbey, students will position themselves in an industry where they can gain the knowledge and experience needed to make a true difference in the world.

About Belmont Abbey College: Founded in 1876, Belmont Abbey College is a private, Catholic baccalaureate and liberal arts institution. The college's mission is to educate students in the liberal arts and sciences so that in all things God may be glorified. Guided by the Catholic intellectual tradition and the Benedictine spirit of prayer and learning, Belmont Abbey welcomes a diverse body of students and provides them with an education that will enable them to lead lives of integrity, to succeed professionally, to become responsible citizens, and to be a blessing to themselves and others. The beautiful and historic campus is conveniently located just 10 miles west of Charlotte, N.C., and currently serves over 1500 students both onsite and online. For more information, visit https://belmontabbeycollege.edu/.