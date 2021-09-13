Splash Beverage’s TapouT Performance Drink Gains Market Expansion Through Eagle Brands, a Top Independent Distributor in Miami-Dade County Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group , Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has expanded its distribution agreement with Eagle Brands which will now include Tapout non-alcoholic performance drink in addition to distributing Splash’s Copa di Vino for the past 8 years and SALT Tequila since July 2021.

Eagle Brands is a top independent distributor in Miami-Dade County. Founded in 1984, Eagle Brands today is the descendant of a family-owned business built from the ground up by enterprising, visionary Cuban immigrants. Equipped with a team of over 300 dedicated employees combining to distribute more than 8 million cases of beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic products annually to nearly 4,500 retail customers in Dade and Monroe counties.

The MINDBODY Wellness Index has ranked Miami, Florida as the healthiest city in America for the second year in a row, with 87% of residents working out at least once a week. All that working out necessitates recovery. Launching TapouT’s clean-energy formula with this community was a critically important objective for the TapouT team and doing so with a distributor that can get to all the key gyms and retailers in the market is ideal.

“We are thrilled to expand our distribution agreement with Eagle, a family-owned juggernaut in the beverage distribution business. This further validates Splash’s investment thesis for acquiring Copa di Vino as we continue to reap the benefits of its distributor network which was become a conduit for bringing SALT Tequila to spirits retailers and now TapouT,” stated Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash.

TapouT is an international lifestyle brand that has been at the forefront of Mixed Martial Arts since its inception in 1997. TapouT beverages include a complete line of high-performance sports drinks. TapouT Performance and TapouT Hybrid both feature a 3-in-1 advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits. TapouT performance drinks restore what the body loses through physical exertion with 12 key vitamins, 68 minerals and all 5 electrolytes. For more information visit Tapoutdrinks.com

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

