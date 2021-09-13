Attorney Dana P. Oswalt at Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC Receives 2021 Awards

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nevada law firm of Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, is pleased to announce that attorney Dana P. Oswalt, Esq., was the recipient of several awards for 2021.

These recognitions include:

This is Oswalt's fifth year as a Super Lawyers Rising Star, sixth year as one of Nevada Business Magazine's Legal Elite, fourth year as a member of National Trial Lawyers for Civil Plaintiff Attorneys, and third year as a member of the Top 40 Under 40. She won the NJA's Rising Star Award in 2020 but received it this year due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dana P. Oswalt, Esq ., is an associate attorney at the Las Vegas and Reno law firm of Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC. She graduated with her Juris Doctor from William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV in 2010, following a Bachelors of Science in Justice Studies and Social Inquiry from Arizona State University.

Oswalt is an active member of the Nevada Justice Association, and the Rising Star Award recognizes her dedication to helping injured clients pursue justice and expanding knowledge of Nevada attorneys regarding the personal injury process and its benefits to clients.

As part of the team at Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, Oswalt represents clients following many types of accidents and injuries, and the firm dedicates its resources and experience to securing maximum settlements and awards for injured clients. The firm is proud of Oswalt's accomplishments, both in successful client representation and as a multiple award recipient in recent years.

Anyone in the Las Vegas or Reno area who needs legal help after an injury should reach out to Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, for a free consultation. The legal team handles cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, pedestrian accidents, dangerous products, premises liability, medical malpractice, and more. The firm itself is the recipient of several 2021 awards in addition to Oswalt's recognitions. Contact the firm to set up a free case evaluation. They have offices conveniently located in Reno, downtown Las Vegas, Summerlin, and Henderson to best serve injured clients.

###

For more information about the firm's awards and services, call Joe Benson at Benson & Bingham at (702) 382-9797 or email us at info@bensonbingham.com .

Related Images











Image 1: Award-winning Lawyer, Dana P. Oswalt, Esq.





Dana is a Las Vegas personal injury attorney for Benson & Bingham Accident & Injury Lawyers, LLC.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment