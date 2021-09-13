WalkMe to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.



The fireside chat will begin at 8:50 a.m. EDT (5:50 a.m. PDT) and will be webcast live on the investor relations section of WalkMe’s website at https://ir.walkme.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

