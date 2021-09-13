Cyngn Partners With Symboticware to Improve Off-Highway Vehicle Safety in the Natural Resources Industry

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Industrial IoT hardware and software company, Symboticware, announced a partnership with the industrial autonomous vehicle technology provider, Cyngn. The partnership will make it easier for natural resources organizations to integrate Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technology, DriveMod, into their existing fleet and to manage these advanced capabilities with Symboticware's Intelligent Operating System, 4-sight.ai.

The partnership marks a natural alignment. Symboticware's flagship product, 4-sight.ai, is an industrial operating system that currently manages 4 million vehicles globally. Through the Cyngn partnership, Symboticware customers may also manage their autonomous vehicle investments using the same platform.

Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technology has been designed from the ground up to integrate smoothly into the daily operations of industrial organizations. Vehicles running Cyngn's technology can easily switch between manual, remotely-controlled, and fully autonomous driving modes.

In addition to bringing self-driving capabilities to industrial fleets, Cyngn's advanced safety features include machine vision-based collision avoidance and a backup system that brings equipment to a stop in case of emergency. Through 4-Sight.ai's portal, vehicle operators will be immediately notified of emergencies along with the location of the equipment involved.

"Safety is the strategic priority for companies in the natural resources space," said Symboticware CEO, Ash Agarwal. "This is why we are proud that 4-Sight.ai - the industry's first Operating System of Intelligence - will enable our clients to not only increase their assets' productivity but also reduce unsafe incidents thanks to Cyngn's AI-powered safety technology."

"We are excited to make it easier for our clients to manage their autonomous vehicles through this integration with the 4-Sight.ai ecosystem," said Cyngn CEO Lior Tal. "Cyngn's AV technology integrates with a variety of commercially-available machines. We look forward to enabling companies in the mining, agriculture, construction and forestry sectors to bring greater autonomous capabilities and safety to their operations."

Cyngn is part of 4-Sight.ai's marketplace launch lineup. The innovative products of third-party technology providers will utilize the hardware and software capabilities of Symboticware devices and 4-Sight.ai, enabling companies across the natural resources industry to achieve ambitious operational and sustainability-related goals.

About Symboticware

Established in Canada's mining heartland, Symboticware is a leading innovator in the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), delivering real-time, actionable, data-driven insights and smart analytics to streamline remote management of fixed and mobile assets in the natural resources sector. For over a decade, we've been helping customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions, minimize machine downtime, improve safety and optimize productivity. Our intelligent platform, 4-Sight.ai, empowers operations and helps drive better efficiencies with live dashboards and maps, advanced reporting and alerts, AI insights, as well as an ecosystem of integrated, industry-leading third-party technologies.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is a Silicon Valley venture-backed industrial autonomous vehicle company that counts some of the world's leading institutions among its investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures, Qualcomm, Telefonica, and more. Cyngn's flagship innovation is DriveMod, an autonomous driving solution that can be flexibly deployed on multiple vehicle types in various environments. The company has been operating autonomous vehicles in production environments since 2017. In August, the organization filed confidentially for an Initial Public Offering.

