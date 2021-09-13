BetterLife to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 15, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing compounds to treat neurological conditions, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 15, 2021.



This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, in real time.

Dr. Doroudian will give a presentation about the status of the Company’s programs and upcoming plans and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Dr. Doroudian will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

BetterLife will be presenting at 11:15 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes. Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees cannot join the event live, they can view an archived webcast that will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com. The link will also be released by the Company after the event.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, TD-0148A and TD-010, to treat neurological disorders.

TD-0148A, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is the only non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled psychedelic candidate on the market and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife’s synthesis patent for TD-0148A eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for method of use covers treatment of depression, migraines, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric disorders. The global depression drugs market reached US$12.41 billion in 2019 and projected to reach near US$25 billion by 2030. According to the WHO, depression is one of the leading causes of disability, impacting approximately 265 million people in the world.

TD-010, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on Honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife’s patented formulation improves bioavailability by two times and formulations covered include oral capsules, tablets and sub-lingual delivery. BetterLife’s pending method of use patent covers treatment of benzodiazepine dependency, anxiety, insomnia, etc. The global benzodiazepines market is expected to grow to US$4.15 billion in 2017 (from US$3.48 billion in 2019) at a CAGR of 2.25%.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information please visit www.abetterlifepharma.com.

