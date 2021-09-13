SIOS Technology Unveils Line Up of Featured Speakers at Cloud Availability Symposium

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced the line up of featured speakers at the premier Cloud Availability Symposium, the industry’s only event dedicated to High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) for Critical Applications in the cloud. The free, virtual event will take place September 22 - 23, 2021 and will include sessions by experts at cloud providers including AWS, Google, Microsoft and across SQL Server, SAP and Oracle environments.



The live, virtual conference will feature keynotes and technical sessions from technology leaders and consultants including:

Evren Buyruk , a Senior Microsoft Azure Solution Architect who specializes in SAP on Azure Implementations as a part of the Microsoft Partner Success Team.

, a Senior Microsoft Azure Solution Architect who specializes in SAP on Azure Implementations as a part of the Microsoft Partner Success Team. Konstantin Popov , Senior Technology Specialist at Microsoft looking after Strategic Partnership engagements with Fortune 500 customers in EMEA region.

, Senior Technology Specialist at Microsoft looking after Strategic Partnership engagements with Fortune 500 customers in EMEA region. Arun Sivadas , Partner Solution Architect specializing in SAP at AWS, who is responsible for helping partners on their SAP on AWS Solutions globally.

, Partner Solution Architect specializing in SAP at AWS, who is responsible for helping partners on their SAP on AWS Solutions globally. Carlos Augusto , a Google Cloud Platform customer engineer specialized in data management and analytics.

, a Google Cloud Platform customer engineer specialized in data management and analytics. Denny Cherry , Microsoft Data Platform MVP and the owner and principal consultant for Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting with over a decade of experience working with platforms such as Microsoft SQL Server, Hyper-V, vSphere and Enterprise Storage solutions.

, Microsoft Data Platform MVP and the owner and principal consultant for Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting with over a decade of experience working with platforms such as Microsoft SQL Server, Hyper-V, vSphere and Enterprise Storage solutions. Joey D'Antoni , a Senior Consultant and Microsoft Data Platform MVP with over 20 years of experience working in both Fortune 500 and smaller firms.

, a Senior Consultant and Microsoft Data Platform MVP with over 20 years of experience working in both Fortune 500 and smaller firms. Monica Rathbun , a Microsoft Data Platform MVP, Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert and VMware vExpert.

, a Microsoft Data Platform MVP, Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert and VMware vExpert. Allan Hirt , a SQL Server mission critical expert and author Allan is a Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter Management and Data Platform MVP and a VMware vExpert.

, a SQL Server mission critical expert and author Allan is a Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter Management and Data Platform MVP and a VMware vExpert. Michelle Gutzait , Microsoft Data Platform MVP and a VMware vExpert, has been involved in IT for over 30 years as a developer, business analyst and database consultant.

, Microsoft Data Platform MVP and a VMware vExpert, has been involved in IT for over 30 years as a developer, business analyst and database consultant. Dean Bolton , the managing partner of VLSS LLC, a premier Oracle and VMware consulting firm.

, the managing partner of VLSS LLC, a premier Oracle and VMware consulting firm. Bobby Jagdev , an independent SAP Technical Lead and Architect who has been pivotal to the success of several technology-enabled SAP transformation programs.

, an independent SAP Technical Lead and Architect who has been pivotal to the success of several technology-enabled SAP transformation programs. Dave Bermingham, a Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter Management MVP, and SIOS Technology Corp Technical Evangelist recognized within the technology community as a high availability expert.

The sessions will discuss application availability for multiple areas of the data application stack, including:

SQL Server High Availability in the Cloud, such as: When SQL Server Downtime is Not an Option: Simple, Reliable HA/DR Choices in Cloud Environments; How To Define High Availability and Disaster Recovery Requirements for SAP in the Cloud; Choosing the Right Database with Google Cloud to Match Your HA/DR, Business Objectives, and Technical Requirements; and Migrating Oracle workloads to Google Cloud; and Expert Panel Discussion: SQL Server High Availability: Lessons Learned.



SAP S/4HANA High Availability in the Cloud, such as: SAP on Azure-with strategies for disaster recovery and high availability; Best Practice Configurations for SQL Server Performance; Increasing SQL Server Availability with Hybrid Architectures; Disaster Recovery for SQL Server on Public Cloud; and Best Practices for Highly Available Oracle Workloads in the Cloud.



Oracle High Availability in the Cloud, such as Best Practices for Highly Available Oracle Workloads in the Cloud, Migrating HA Oracle Workloads to the Google Cloud Platform.

Fundamentals and Best Practices for High Availability Across Platforms and Applications, including Containers for High Availability; Knowing Your Weakest Link: Calculating Your Availability Chain Strength, and Run Books: IT’s Lifejacket.

“We designed Cloud Availability Symposium to be a unique forum for IT professionals to learn best practices for securing availability in the cloud; learning about the latest developments in application and database protection, high availability clustering, disaster recovery; and protecting applications now and into the future,” said Margaret Hoagland, vice president, marketing, SIOS Technology.

To register for Cloud Availability Symposium, visit here: https://cvent.me/Qr5X1W

Tweet this: @SIOSTech unveils line up of featured speakers at inaugural Cloud Availability Symposium #applicationavailability #cloud #hybridcloud https://bit.ly/38RTmG8

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, Clusters Your Way, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com