Oportun to Participate in the Barclays Global Virtual Financial Services Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Raul Vazquez will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Global Virtual Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The fireside chat will be available via webcast and will begin at 2:45 PM Eastern Time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to the webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at www.oportun.com under the Events and Presentations section at the appropriate time.

ABOUT OPORTUN

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than 4 million loans and over $10 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. For more information, please visit https://oportun.com.

Investor Contact

Nils Erdmann

650-810-9074

ir@oportun.com

Media Contact

George Gonzalez

650-769-0441

george.gonzalez@oportun.com