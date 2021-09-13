ReShape Lifesciences™ to Host Exhibit at Bariatric Summit

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, today announced the company will host an exhibit at the upcoming 17th Annual Bariatric Summit in Washington, D.C. September 18-19, 2021. ReShape Senior Director of reshapecare™ Heather Mackie, MS, RDN, LD will be presenting and participating in focal patient care sessions during the conference.



“We look forward to engaging in actionable discussions among the prestigious physician and integrated health community members at the upcoming Bariatric Summit. Additionally, we are excited to discuss our mission to help minimize obesity-related conditions using our integrated product and digital health portfolio that addresses therapeutic and wellness-oriented weight loss regimens. We encourage participants to attend Heather’s presentations and visit our exhibit to learn more about ReShape’s Physician-Led Weight Loss Solutions and forward strategy,” commented Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences.

ReShape’s exhibit can be found at the Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C. starting Saturday, September 18th at 9:25 am ET through Sunday, September 19th at 10 am ET.

The details of Heather Mackie’s participation include:

Title: Intractable Vitamin Deficiencies After Duodenal Switch

Date and Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 1:45 – 2:00 pm ET

Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

Title: Panel Discussion

Date and Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 3:15 – 3:30 pm ET

Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C

Moderator: Session 4 – Useful Knowledge for all Disciplines

Date and Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 4:00 – 6:00 pm ET

Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

Title: What Should I Eat (with co-speaker Kellene Isom, PhD, MS, RD, CAGS)

Date and Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 8:00-8:15am ET

Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

Title: Troubleshooting Vitamin and Mineral Recommendations

Date and Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 8:45 – 9:00 am ET

Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

Title: Panel Discussion / Q&A

Date and Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 9:15 – 9:30 am ET

Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about our commitment to establishing ReShape Lifesciences as the predominant access source for best-in-class weight loss pathways, products and services. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as "risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed March 11, 2021. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com