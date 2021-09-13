Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity Renews Multi-Year Content Licensing and Processing Agreement with izzi

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) Media Division and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced a multi-year renewal agreement with izzi, a leading cable TV operator in Mexico. As part of this agreement, Vubiquity will continue to provide content licensing and processing for the izzitv service.



Vubiquity holds relationships with hundreds of content creators and distributors around the globe, bringing the latest release content from major studios, leading independents, library classics and a host of genre-based categories to provide viewers with compelling content choices from the izzitv service. As part of the agreement, Vubiquity offers a full suite of content acquisition, curation and content management services to support izzi’s platform.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs, said: “We’re very pleased to continue our relationship with izzi as they continue to innovate and provide their customers with diverse entertainment offerings. Through our combined effort, we can ensure an ongoing variety of entertainment options for consumers in the region.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

