Oncocyte to Present New Data on DetermaIO™ from NeoTRIPaPDL1 Trial in Oral Presentation from Late-Breaking Abstract at ESMO 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, announced today that it will present new data from ongoing clinical research evaluating the 27-gene DetermaIO™ assay used to determine the likelihood of response to IO therapies at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place virtually September 16th-21st, 2021.



Details for the late-breaking oral presentation:

Title : Predictive value of gene-expression profiles (GEPs) in the Neo TRIPaPDL1 trial

Abstract # : LBA12

Session type : Late-breaking abstract and oral presentation

Presenter : Giampaolo Bianchini, M.D., Head of the Breast Cancer Group at the San Raffaele Scientific Institute and lead investigator of the NeoTRIPaPDL1 trial

Authors : Bianchini, G., et al.

Date and time : Monday, September 20th, 2021 at 1:30PM EST

The abstract will be available online at the ESMO 2021 website on Friday, September 17th, 2021 at 6:05AM EST. Oncocyte will be distributing a data press release after market close on September 20th, 2021, summarizing the presented results.

Additionally, on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 from 1-2PM EST, the Company will be hosting a Key Opinion Leader event with Dr. Bianchini and Priyanka Sharma, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center to discuss the unmet need for identifying patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who will respond to immunotherapy, with Dr. Bianchini highlighting the NeoTRIP randomized clinical trial ESMO data.

The Company’s DetermaIO assay is a precision diagnostic designed to determine the likelihood of response to IO therapies, and is the first and only test to measure the entire tumor microenvironment (TME). By evaluating the entire TME, the test can help identify patients that are primed to respond to IO therapy, as well as patients who may not respond as well, allowing for physicians and their patients to have data-driven conversations about the choices available to them. Previous studies presented and published support DetermaIO’s predictive utility in lung, bladder, and triple negative breast cancer, suggesting a pan-cancer utility in both primary and metastatic settings.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives by accelerating the diagnosis of cancer and advancing cancer care. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients at every stage. DetermaRx™ identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence and who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaIO™, a gene expression test currently used as a research-use only tool, assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. The Company’s pipeline of tests in development also includes DetermaTx™, which will assess mutational status of a tumor, blood-based monitoring test DetermaCNI™, and long-term recurrence monitoring test DetermaMx™. In addition, Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide companies that are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

